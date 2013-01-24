Home
      More life in every bowl

      Nutrition is the most important element for keeping healthy. The Philips rice cooker HD4729/60 with automatic cooking programs preserves the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice.

      More life in every bowl

      Nutrition is the most important element for keeping healthy. The Philips rice cooker HD4729/60 with automatic cooking programs preserves the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice.

        More life in every bowl

        Smart and automatic rice cooking

        • Jar
        • 10 cups
        • rice graphic design
        Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

        Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

        One touch button for easy control

        One touch button for easy control

        One-press button to control cooking or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

        Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

        Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

        The Philips rice cooker is specially coated with the non-stick material which is more durable and easy to clean.

        Easy-to-read water level indicator

        Easy-to-read water level indicator

        Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

        Automatic rice cooking

        Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently

        Simple lid design for easy and safe access

        Cool surface, easy to access with integrated handle

        Easy to access handle

        Convenient for carrying the rice cooker away from the kitchen, or for serving rice in the dining room

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Automatic rice cooking
          Yes
          12 hours keep warm
          Yes
          One-touch operation
          Yes
          Easy clean non-stick inner pot
          Yes
          Easy to access handle
          Yes
          Detachable power cord for convenient storage
          Yes
          Water level indicator
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.8/10  Litres/cups
          Inner pot capacity
          5 litres
          Cord length
          1.0  m
          Voltage
          220  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Wattage
          700  W

        • Design specifications

          Materials of main body
          body — metal; lid — plastic/metal
          Available colour(s)
          White w/rice
          Weight of the appliance
          3.5  kg
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          3.7  kg

        • Accessories

          Plastic steam tray
          Yes
          Rice scoop
          Yes
          Measuring cup
          Yes

