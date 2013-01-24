Home
    Fryer

    HD6163
    Overall Rating / 5
      Fryer

      HD6163

      Professional results

      This sleek, stainless steel deep-fat fryer delivers professional results with a unique cool zone system that prevents food particles from burning and keeps the oil cleaner for longer. All parts except the control panel are dishwashable.

      Fryer

      Professional results

      This sleek, stainless steel deep-fat fryer delivers professional results with a unique cool zone system that prevents food particles from burning and keeps the oil cleaner for longer. All parts except the control panel are dishwashable.

      Professional results

      This sleek, stainless steel deep-fat fryer delivers professional results with a unique cool zone system that prevents food particles from burning and keeps the oil cleaner for longer. All parts except the control panel are dishwashable.

      Fryer

      Professional results

      This sleek, stainless steel deep-fat fryer delivers professional results with a unique cool zone system that prevents food particles from burning and keeps the oil cleaner for longer. All parts except the control panel are dishwashable.

        Fryer

        Professional results

        With cool zone system

        • 1000 g metal
        • removable bowl
        Prevents food particles from burning for cleaner and tastier frying

        Prevents food particles from burning. This keeps the oil cleaner, which is better for your health, and longer-lasting. Your food has never been tastier!

        All parts except the control panel are dishwashable

        All parts except the control panel are dishwashable for quick and easy cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Adjustable thermostat
          150-190  °C
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Handgrips
          Yes
          Power-on light
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          2000  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity
          1000  g
          Oil content
          3  l
          Cord length
          1  m

        • Design specifications

          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          380 x 220 x 280  mm
          Weight of the appliance
          3.0  kg
          Materials
          Stainless steel
          Colour(s)
          Stainless steel with black

