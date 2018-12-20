2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD6163
1000 g metal
removable bowl
Prevents food particles from burning. This keeps the oil cleaner, which is better for your health, and longer-lasting. Your food has never been tastier!
All parts except the control panel are dishwashable for quick and easy cleaning.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Gaspar
20/12/2018
Portugal
Asistencia
O problema não é o desempenho do produto, o cesto com o tempo deteriora-se e não têm cestos em stock para os substituir
This review was made for HD6163/00 Fritad
This review was made for HD6163/00 Fritad