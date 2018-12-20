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  • Professional results
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  • Professional results
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Discontinued

Fryer

HD6163

3
| (1) Review
Professional results
This sleek, stainless steel deep-fat fryer delivers professional results with a unique cool zone system that prevents food particles from burning and keeps the oil cleaner for longer. All parts except the control panel are dishwashable.
See all benefits

With cool zone system

Professional results

  • 1000 g metal

  • removable bowl

Prevents food particles from burning for cleaner and tastier frying

Prevents food particles from burning for cleaner and tastier frying

Prevents food particles from burning. This keeps the oil cleaner, which is better for your health, and longer-lasting. Your food has never been tastier!

All parts except the control panel are dishwashable

All parts except the control panel are dishwashable

All parts except the control panel are dishwashable for quick and easy cleaning.

The dishwashable filter reduces unwanted frying smells

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

20/12/2018

Portugal

Portugal

Asistencia

O problema não é o desempenho do produto, o cesto com o tempo deteriora-se e não têm cestos em stock para os substituir

This review was made for HD6163/00 Fritad

This review was made for HD6163/00 Fritad

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