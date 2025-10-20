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5000 Series Kettle in Black and Copper

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5000 SeriesKettle in Black and Copper

HD9352/31

5000 Series Kettle in Black and Copper

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Manuals & Documentation

Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.

  • PDF file
  • 20 October 2025

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