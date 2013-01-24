Three natural sounds or friendly beep

At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or, if you prefer, a friendly beep. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are three natural sounds you can choose from: morning birds in the forest, waves at the beach, or a frog and a duck in a small pond. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake-up process nice and gentle, ensuring you're never rudely awakened. When the sound reaches your selected volume level, getting out of bed is easy.