Start your day in a pleasant way
The wake-up light wakes you easily and naturally, leaving you with as much energy as on a summer's morning. Drawing on Philips' 100 years of lighting expertise, the Wake-up Light offers medically proven benefits.
Light gradually increases over 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and positively affects your energy hormones, preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.
The Wake-up Light (HF 3461) offers up to 400 Lux light intensity. It has been clinically proven that you need up to 250 Lux to affect energy hormones in such a way that you wake up full of energy. For easy reading, you need a light level of 300 to 400 Lux.
At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or, if you prefer, a friendly beep. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are three natural sounds you can choose from: morning birds in the forest, waves at the beach, or a frog and a duck in a small pond. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake-up process nice and gentle, ensuring you're never rudely awakened. When the sound reaches your selected volume level, getting out of bed is easy.
The built-in digital FM radio lets you wake up to your favourite songs or news station every day. Just select your favourite radio station and at your set wake-up time it will start to play, at first gently, gradually increasing over ninety seconds to the volume level you selected.
This device has proven health benefits, as certified by the Medical Device Directive (MDD).
Philips is a leading company worldwide in the field of lighting technology. With more than 100 years' experience in this field, Philips is a true expert on light and its effects on the human body. The Wake-up Light combines all this expertise in a meaningful, technologically advanced and easy-to-use product that will improve the wellbeing of many.
