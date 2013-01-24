Home
    Wake-up Light

    HF3462/20
    Start your day in a pleasant way
      -{discount-value}

      Wake-up Light

      HF3462/20

      Start your day in a pleasant way

      The wake-up light wakes you easily and naturally, leaving you with as much energy as on a summer's morning. Drawing on Philips' 100 years of lighting expertise, the Wake-up Light offers medically proven benefits.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Wake-up Light

      Start your day in a pleasant way

      The wake-up light wakes you easily and naturally, leaving you with as much energy as on a summer's morning. Drawing on Philips' 100 years of lighting expertise, the Wake-up Light offers medically proven benefits.

      Start your day in a pleasant way

      The wake-up light wakes you easily and naturally, leaving you with as much energy as on a summer's morning. Drawing on Philips' 100 years of lighting expertise, the Wake-up Light offers medically proven benefits.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Wake-up Light

      Start your day in a pleasant way

      The wake-up light wakes you easily and naturally, leaving you with as much energy as on a summer's morning. Drawing on Philips' 100 years of lighting expertise, the Wake-up Light offers medically proven benefits.

        Start your day in a pleasant way

        The light that wakes you naturally

        • Brown/black
        Gradual light positively affects energy hormones

        Gradual light positively affects energy hormones

        Light gradually increases over 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and positively affects your energy hormones, preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.

        Up to 400 Lux for both natural awakening and easy reading

        Up to 400 Lux for both natural awakening and easy reading

        The Wake-up Light (HF 3461) offers up to 400 Lux light intensity. It has been clinically proven that you need up to 250 Lux to affect energy hormones in such a way that you wake up full of energy. For easy reading, you need a light level of 300 to 400 Lux.

        Three natural sounds or friendly beep

        Three natural sounds or friendly beep

        At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or, if you prefer, a friendly beep. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are three natural sounds you can choose from: morning birds in the forest, waves at the beach, or a frog and a duck in a small pond. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake-up process nice and gentle, ensuring you're never rudely awakened. When the sound reaches your selected volume level, getting out of bed is easy.

        Digital FM radio

        Digital FM radio

        The built-in digital FM radio lets you wake up to your favourite songs or news station every day. Just select your favourite radio station and at your set wake-up time it will start to play, at first gently, gradually increasing over ninety seconds to the volume level you selected.

        Supported by the Medical Device Directive (MDD)

        Supported by the Medical Device Directive (MDD)

        This device has proven health benefits, as certified by the Medical Device Directive (MDD).

        100 years of lighting expertise

        Philips is a leading company worldwide in the field of lighting technology. With more than 100 years' experience in this field, Philips is a true expert on light and its effects on the human body. The Wake-up Light combines all this expertise in a meaningful, technologically advanced and easy-to-use product that will improve the wellbeing of many.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          100  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Type of lamps
          1 Philips incandescent lamp
          Lifetime of lamps
          1000 hours (easy to replace)
          Insulation
          class II (double isolation)
          Cord length
          3  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          13.5 x 20.0 x 30.0 (DxWxH)  cm
          Product weight
          1.5  kg
          F-box dimensions
          16.0 x 21.0 x 32.0 (DxWxH)  cm
          F-box weight
          2.1  kg
          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          3  pcs
          A-box dimensions
          22.5 x 49.5 x 34.1 (DxWxH)  cm
          A-box weight
          7.8  kg
          Qnt. on Euro pallet
          126  pcs

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          884346220000
          Country of origin
          China

        • Safety

          UV-free
          no UV radiation
          Cenelec certified
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Quick on/off button
          Yes
          Snooze button for sound
          9  minute(s)
          Quick check function (90 sec.)
          Check next morning's light/sound level in 90 sec.
          Compact size
          Limited bedside table space required (13.5 x 20 cm)
          Electricity back-up function
          5  minute(s)
          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes

        • Medical appliance

          Proven health benefits
          supported by Medical Device Directive certificate

        • Light

          Wake-up Light bulb with natural daylight spectrum
          100  W
          Sunrise Simulating process (0-
          30  minute(s)
          Light for easy reading
          400 Lux at 40–50 cm
          Light intensity dimmer
          0–400 Lux at 40–50 cm
          Light on/off function
          Yes

        • Sound

          Wake-up sound
          • 3 natural sounds (morning birds, seashore, pond)
          • Friendly wake-up beep
          • Your favourite digital FM radio station
          Sound off function
          Option to mute sound immediately
          Premium sound box
          2  W
          Digital FM radio
          Yes

        • Display

          Easy-to-read LCD display
          50x50  mm
          Display brightness control
          3 settings (low, medium, high)

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

