Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Wake up naturally
The wake-up light wakes you up in a natural way, by light that increases gradually. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of a normal light bulb.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake up naturally
The wake-up light wakes you up in a natural way, by light that increases gradually. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of a normal light bulb.
Wake up naturally
The wake-up light wakes you up in a natural way, by light that increases gradually. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of a normal light bulb.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake up naturally
The wake-up light wakes you up in a natural way, by light that increases gradually. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of a normal light bulb.
Wake-up Light
Philips shop price
Total:
Light gradually increases over 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and positively affects your energy hormones, preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.
The sensitivity to light differs a lot per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The light intensity of the Wake-up Light can be set up to 300 Lux. This makes sure you can wake up to the light intensity that suits your personal preference best.
At your set wake-up time, you will hear a bird singing or a friendly beep. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake-up process nice and gentle, ensuring you're never rudely awakened. When the sound reaches your selected volume level, getting out of bed is easy.
The built-in digital FM radio lets you wake up to your favourite songs or news station every day. Just select your favourite radio station and at your set wake-up time it will start to play, at first gently, gradually increasing over ninety seconds to the volume level you selected.
This wake-up Light makes use of an incandescent lamp. The expected lifetime of the lamp is up to approximately 1 year, in case of daily use of the wake up function and 2 hours use as bedside lamp. The lamp can be replaced easily.
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Logistic data
Safety
Easy to use
Light
Sound
Display