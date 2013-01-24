Home
      The wake-up light wakes you up in a natural way, by light that increases gradually. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience. It makes use of a normal light bulb.

        Wake up naturally

        Gradual light positively affects energy hormones

        Gradual light positively affects energy hormones

        Light gradually increases over 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and positively affects your energy hormones, preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.

        Up to 300 Lux for natural awakening

        Up to 300 Lux for natural awakening

        The sensitivity to light differs a lot per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The light intensity of the Wake-up Light can be set up to 300 Lux. This makes sure you can wake up to the light intensity that suits your personal preference best.

        Choice of 2 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds

        Choice of 2 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds

        At your set wake-up time, you will hear a bird singing or a friendly beep. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake-up process nice and gentle, ensuring you're never rudely awakened. When the sound reaches your selected volume level, getting out of bed is easy.

        Digital FM radio

        Digital FM radio

        The built-in digital FM radio lets you wake up to your favourite songs or news station every day. Just select your favourite radio station and at your set wake-up time it will start to play, at first gently, gradually increasing over ninety seconds to the volume level you selected.

        Incandescent lamp

        This wake-up Light makes use of an incandescent lamp. The expected lifetime of the lamp is up to approximately 1 year, in case of daily use of the wake up function and 2 hours use as bedside lamp. The lamp can be replaced easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          100  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Type of lamps
          1 Philips incandescent lamp
          Lifetime of lamps
          1000 hours (easy to replace)
          Cord length
          200  cm
          Insulation
          class II (double isolation)

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          13.5 x 20.0 x 30.0 (DxWxH)  cm
          Product weight
          1.5  kg
          F-box dimensions
          16.0 x 21.0 x 32.0 (DxWxH)  cm
          F-box weight
          2.1  kg
          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          3  pcs
          A-box dimensions
          22.5 x 49.5 x 34.1 (DxWxH)  cm
          A-box weight
          7.8  kg
          Qnt. on Euro pallet
          126  pcs

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8843 463 01
          Country of origin
          China

        • Safety

          UV-free
          No UV radiation
          Cenelec certified
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Quick on/off button
          Yes
          Snooze button for sound
          9  minute(s)
          Quick check function (90 sec.)
          Check next morning's light/sound level in 90 sec.
          Compact size
          Limited bedside table space required (13.5 x 20 cm)
          Electricity back-up function
          5  minute(s)
          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes

        • Light

          Wake-up Light bulb with natural daylight spectrum
          100  W
          Sunrise Simulating process (0-
          30  minute(s)
          Light intensity dimmer
          0-300 Lux at 40–50 cm
          Light on/off function
          Yes

        • Sound

          Wake-up sound
          • Friendly beep and 1 natural sound (morning birds)
          • Your favourite digital FM radio station
          Sound off function
          Option to mute sound immediately
          FM radio
          Yes

        • Display

          Easy-to-read LCD display
          50x50  mm
          Display brightness control
          3 settings (low, medium, high)

