      The Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you up in a gentle and natural way so you are ready for the day ahead. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        • Natural sounds
        Soft rising light wakes you gradually

        Soft rising light wakes you gradually

        The light intensity from your wake-up light gradually increases 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and increases the level of energy in your body, gently preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.

        Up to 250 lux for natural awakening

        Up to 250 lux for natural awakening

        The sensitivity to light differs a lot per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The light intensity of the Wake-up light can be set up to 250 lux. This makes sure you can wake up to the light intensity that suits your personal preference best.

        1 natural and pleasant wake-up sound

        1 natural and pleasant wake-up sound

        At your set wake-up time, you will hear a gentle beep. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake up process even more pleasant, ensuring you're never rudely awakened

        Can be used as bedside lamp for pleasant reading

        Can be used as bedside lamp for pleasant reading

        The 20 different brightness settings allow you to use the product as a bedside lamp

        Replaceable halogen lamp

        Replaceable halogen lamp

        The Wake-up Light makes use of a replaceable halogen lamp for natural sunrise simulation.

        Research shows that users find it easier to get out of bed

        Research shows that users find it easier to get out of bed

        Independent research* shows that 8 out of 10 Wake-up Light users found it easier to get out of bed. MatrixLab BE, NL, D, AT, CH 2011; n=209

        Clinically proven to make waking up more pleasant

        Clinically proven to make waking up more pleasant

        It has been clinically proven that light is a more pleasant way to wake up, and improves the quality of waking up.

        100 years of Philips expertise in light technology

        100 years of Philips expertise in light technology

        Brought to you by Philips, who has over 100 years of leadership in light therapy technology.

        Technical Specifications

        • Well-being by light

          Wake-up gradually
          Yes
          Increase alertness
          Yes

        • Comfortable light

          Sunrise simulating process
          30 minute(s)
          Brightness settings
          20
          Light Intensity dimmer
          Yes, 20 levels
          Light intensity
          0-250 Lux at 40-50 cm
          Replaceable lamp
          Yes

        • Sound

          Number of Wake-up Sounds
          1

        • Easy to use

          Display brightness control
          4 settings
          On/off button
          Yes
          Number of alarm times
          1
          Snooze button for sound
          9  minute(s)
          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes
          Snooze type
          Snooze button
          Electricity back-up function
          15  minute(s)
          Instore demo function
          Yes

        • Safety

          UV-free
          UV-free

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          85  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Insulation
          Class II (double isolation)
          Lifetime of lamps
          expected > 4000 hours
          Type of lamps
          Philips Halogen Lamp 100 W, 12 V, GY6.35
          Cord length
          200  cm

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          25.2 (height) x 17.0 (diameter)  cm
          Product weight
          1.45  kg
          Box dimensions (W x H x D)
          19.5 x 30 x 19 (W x H x D) cm
          Box weight
          1.7  kg

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          China
          CTV code
          884346501

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

              • Norden, M.J. et al. Acta Psychiatr Scand, 1993; Gordijn, M. et al. Universiteit van Groningen, 2007

