Choice of 4 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds & FM-radio

At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or the selected radio station. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are four sounds you can choose from: morning birds in the forest, a relaxing beep, the sounds of the African jungle or soft chimes in the wind. The gradually increasing sound will make the waking up process even more pleasant, ensuring you are never rudely awakened.