Wake up naturally
Inspired by nature's sunrise, the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you in a more natural way. The colour of the morning light changes from soft dawn reds through warm orange to bright yellow light.
Wake-up Light
Inspired by nature's sunrise, light gradually increases within 30 minutes from soft morning red through orange until your room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of changing an increasing light stimulates your body to wake up naturally. By the time light has filled the room your chosen natural sound completes the wake-up experience, leaving you ready for the day ahead.
At your set wake-up time, natural sound will play to complete the wake-up experience and ensure you are awake. The selected sound gradually increases in volume to your selected level within one and a half minutes. There are five natural sounds you can choose from: Forest Birds, Buddha, Yoga, Ocean Waves and Nepal Bowls.
Listen to your favourite radio show while you are waking up.
The brightness of the display adjusts itself. If the bedroom is filled with light, the brightness increases to keep the display readable. When the bedroom is dark the brightness dims so it doesn’t light up your bedroom when you are trying to sleep
A slight tap anywhere on the Wake-up light sets the snooze mode. After 9 minutes, the sound will gently start playing again.
At this moment in time the Philips wake-up light is the only one scientifically proven to work. In order to make the Wake-up Light the best possible product it can be in genuinely waking you up naturally and energised, we have done a lot of clinical research. This research was conducted by independent science facilities to study and prove the effects of the wake-up light on the overall wake-up experience. This way we have proven, among other things, that the Philips Wake-up Light not only wakes you more naturally, but also more energised and that it improves your mood in the morning.
Philips was founded over 100 years ago as a company that produced and sold light bulbs. Over 100 years Philips grew into a global company that brings innovation in lots of different areas. To this day lighting still is the soul of Philips. The Wake-up Light is proud to continue its heritage by building on years of knowledge and expertise of the world's most well-known lighting expert.
Sunset simulation is a light therapy used before you go to sleep. Sunset simulation prepares your body to fall asleep by gradually decreasing light to your set duration.
Independent research* shows that 92% of Philips Wake-up light users find it is easier to get out of bed (Metrixlab 2011, N=209)
Sensitivity to light differs from person to person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The 20 light intensities of the Wake-up light can be personalised and even be set to up to 300 lux.
The brightness of the display can change from high-medium-low-very low-none.
Easy to use
Safety
Sound
Well-being by light
Natural light
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions