    Wisp

    Headgear Magnetic Clips (2 pack)

    HH1027/00
    Clips make the headgear easy to adjust
      Wisp Headgear Magnetic Clips (2 pack)

      HH1027/00
      Clips make the headgear easy to adjust

      Click fit headgear clips with adjustable tabs. Provides for quick and easy fitting and adjustment. See all benefits

        • 2 pack
        Click fit headgear clips with adjustable tabs

        Click fit headgear clips with adjustable tabs

        A minimal part count and click fit headgear clips make it easy to use and maintain.

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        Contact your healthcare professional before you use this mask. Some medical devices may be affected by magnetic fields. The magnetic clips in this mask should be kept at least 2 in. (50mm) away from any active medical device with special attention to implanted devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators and cochlear implants. Read in-pack IFU's for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Warning: Magnetic interference

          Beware with pacemekers
          Read IFU's before use.

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Easy fitting
          Self-adjusting

        • Specifications

          Headgear clips material
          Acetal copolymer and neodymium magnet

