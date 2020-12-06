Home
    Nuance Pro

    Mask - Fit Pack (S, M, L)

    HH1101/00
    A new choice for better sleep
      Nuance Pro Mask - Fit Pack (S, M, L)

      A new choice for better sleep

      The gel nasal pillow technology of Nuance delivers exceptional comfort and seal, helping you to support better sleep.

        A new choice for better sleep

        • Gel
        • Pack
        • 3 pillows included (S, M, L)
        Light-weight, flexible tubing for less pull on the mask.

        Easier to assemble, disassemble and use than the leading pillows mask.

        The pillows fit difference nostril sizes.

        Nuance gel pillows cushion is designed differently to provide a more comfortable experience. The gel base of the pillows should fit comfortably under your nose.

        Stays in place throughout the night.

        Ideal for patients that want to sleep freely.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Easy to use
          Easy assembly and disassembly

        • Specifications

          Operating pressure
          4 -20 cmH2O
          Sound pressure level
          19 dBA
          N° of parts
          Four
          Cushion material
          Silicone rubber
          Pillows / frame pads material
          Urethane gel
          Headgear material
          Nylon UBL/Urethane foam/Lycra
          Frame material
          Thermoplastic polyester elastomer
          Cleaning instructions: mask
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thorougly, air dry
          Cleaning: headgear, tubing
          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Swivel/Tubing/Elbow material
          Polypropylene

        • Intent of use

          To be used on patients <gt/>30kg
          with CPAP prescription

              • The purchase of this medical device does not give the right to obligatory Social Security reimbursement