    HH1108/00
      Nuance Pro Frame

      HH1108/00
      A new choice for better sleep

      Gel padded frame provides improved stability throughout the night. The gel-padded frame with non-slip headgear holds the mask in place and reduces the need for re-adjustment. See all benefits

        A new choice for better sleep

        • Gel
        Reduces need for re-adjustment

        Reduces need for re-adjustment

        Nuance was designed to provide a more comfortable and familiar feel.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Design

          Choice of frames
          Gel-padded frame
          Stays in place
          Reduces need for re-adjustment

        • Specifications

          Frame material
          Thermoplastic polyester elastomer
          Frame pad material
          Urethane gel

