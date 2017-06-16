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HH1111/01
DreamWear®
The innovative design* of DreamWear offers you the freedom and comfort to sleep in the way you would like.See all benefits
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Nasal Mask - Fit Pack (S, M, L, MW)
total
recurring payment
The mask cushion lies gently under the nose, which causes no pressure points on the bridge of the nose and prevents unpleasant skin irritations on the nostrils.
DreamWear combines the advantages of minimal contact masks and nasal masks, provides high comfort and can contribute to successful sleep therapy.
The exhaled air is not discharged directly at the nose, but at the top of the head. This hose positioning allows more freedom of movement during sleep. Users say they no longer need to sleep in a specific position with DreamWear, but have more freedom. *
Thanks to the open design, DreamWear offers a very large field of view, so you can easily wear glasses and read, watch TV or use a tablet PC in bed before going to sleep.
The flexible material, through which the air flows, gently rests on the skin, prevents pressure points and provides a comfortable fit.
DreamWear unites comfort and aesthetics - the headgear is unobtrusive and sleek in color, making DreamWear as discrete and uninterrupting as possible.
The innovative design* of DreamWear prevents pressure sores and skin irritation on the nostrils and on the nose bridge, and allows the user, in addition to a clear field of view, more freedom of movement through the hose connection on the head.
Users said DreamWear was more comfortable to wear than their previously prescribed mask, as it is barely noticeable.
Innovative design
Freedom of movement
Specifications
Intent of use
Service
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