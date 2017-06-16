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    • DreamWear® DreamWear® DreamWear®
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      DreamWear Nasal Mask - Fit Pack (S, M, L, MW)

      HH1111/01

      DreamWear®

      The innovative design* of DreamWear offers you the freedom and comfort to sleep in the way you would like.

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      Nasal Mask - Fit Pack (S, M, L, MW)

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      DreamWear®

      Nasal mask with mask cushion underneath the nose

      • Fit Pack
      • Frame (M) and 4 cushions (S, M, L, MW)
      • INTL
      Cushion under the nose

      Cushion under the nose

      The mask cushion lies gently under the nose, which causes no pressure points on the bridge of the nose and prevents unpleasant skin irritations on the nostrils.

      For a more natural sleep

      For a more natural sleep

      DreamWear combines the advantages of minimal contact masks and nasal masks, provides high comfort and can contribute to successful sleep therapy.

      Hose connection on the head

      Hose connection on the head

      The exhaled air is not discharged directly at the nose, but at the top of the head. This hose positioning allows more freedom of movement during sleep. Users say they no longer need to sleep in a specific position with DreamWear, but have more freedom. *

      Read without disabilities or watch TV

      Read without disabilities or watch TV

      Thanks to the open design, DreamWear offers a very large field of view, so you can easily wear glasses and read, watch TV or use a tablet PC in bed before going to sleep.

      Soft, flexible mask frame

      Soft, flexible mask frame

      The flexible material, through which the air flows, gently rests on the skin, prevents pressure points and provides a comfortable fit.

      Slim headgear design

      Slim headgear design

      DreamWear unites comfort and aesthetics - the headgear is unobtrusive and sleek in color, making DreamWear as discrete and uninterrupting as possible.

      Innovative mask design for more freedom in sleep therapy

      The innovative design* of DreamWear prevents pressure sores and skin irritation on the nostrils and on the nose bridge, and allows the user, in addition to a clear field of view, more freedom of movement through the hose connection on the head.

      More comfort with DreamWear

      Users said DreamWear was more comfortable to wear than their previously prescribed mask, as it is barely noticeable.

      Technical Specifications

      • Innovative design

        Comfort and performance
        Reduced skin irritation

      • Freedom of movement

        Clear field of vision
        Individual sleep position

      • Specifications

        Operating pressure
        4 -20 cmH2O
        Sound pressure level
        18 dBA
        No. of parts
        Five
        Headgear material
        Urethane foam/nylon/Spandex
        Frame material
        Polycarbonate
        Cleaning instructions: mask
        • Hand wash with mild detergent
        • Rinse thorougly, air dry
        Cleaning: headgear, tubing
        • Hand wash with mild detergent
        • Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry
        Frame/Elbow/Swivel material
        Polycarbonate
        Fabric sleeves material
        Polyester/Spandex

      • Intent of use

        To be used on patients &lt;gt/>30 kg
        with CPAP prescription

      • Service

        Warranty
        90-days

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      • Source: Philips User Survey 2015
      • The costs of DreamWear are private and are usually not reimbursed by the statutory health insurance.
      • The scope of supply includes a standard mask frame (size M) and four cushions for all sizes (S, M, MW, L). The sleep therapy device is not included.
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