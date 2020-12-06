Home
    DreamWear

    Nasal mask

    HH1111/01
    DreamWear®
      DreamWear Nasal mask

      DreamWear®

      The innovative design* of DreamWear offers you the freedom and comfort to sleep in the way you would like. See all benefits

        DreamWear®

        Nasal mask with mask cushion underneath the nose

        • Fit pack — frame and 4 cushions
        • INTL
        Cushion under the nose

        Cushion under the nose

        The mask cushion lies gently under the nose, which causes no pressure points on the bridge of the nose and prevents unpleasant skin irritations on the nostrils.

        For a more natural sleep

        For a more natural sleep

        DreamWear combines the advantages of minimal-contact masks and nasal masks, provides high comfort and can contribute to successful sleep therapy.

        Hose connection on the head

        Hose connection on the head

        The exhaled air is not discharged directly at the nose, but at the top of the head. This hose positioning allows more freedom of movement during sleep. Users say they no longer need to sleep in a specific position with DreamWear, but have more freedom. *

        Read without restrictions or watch TV

        Read without restrictions or watch TV

        Thanks to the open design, DreamWear offers a very large field of view, so you can easily wear glasses and read, watch TV or use a tablet PC in bed before you go to sleep.

        Soft, flexible mask frame

        Soft, flexible mask frame

        The flexible material through which the air flows gently rests on the skin, preventing pressure points and providing a comfortable fit.

        Slim headgear design

        Slim headgear design

        DreamWear unites comfort and aesthetics — the headgear is unobtrusive and sleek in colour, making DreamWear as discreet and unobtrusive as possible.

        Innovative mask design for more freedom in sleep therapy

        The innovative design* of DreamWear prevents pressure sores and skin irritation on the nostrils and on the nose bridge, and allows the user more freedom of movement through the hose connection on the head, as well as a clear field of view.

        More comfort with DreamWear

        Users said DreamWear was more comfortable to wear than their previously prescribed mask, as it is barely noticeable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Freedom of movement

          Clear field of vision
          Individual sleeping position
          Individual sleep position

        • Innovative design

          Comfort and performance
          Reduced skin irritation

        • Service

          Warranty
          90 days

        • Intent of use

          To be used on patients >30 kg (>66 lbs)
          with CPAP prescription

        • Specifications

          Operating pressure
          4–20 cmH2O
          Sound pressure level
          18 dBA
          No. of parts
          Five
          Headgear material
          Urethane foam/nylon/Spandex
          Frame material
          Polycarbonate
          Cleaning instructions: mask
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thoroughly, air dry
          Cleaning: headgear, tubing
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry
          Frame/Elbow/Swivel material
          Polycarbonate
          Fabric sleeve material
          Polyester/Spandex

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Source: Philips User Survey 2015
            • The costs of DreamWear are private and are usually not reimbursed by statutory health insurance.
            • The scope of supply includes a standard mask frame (size M) and four cushions for all sizes (S, M, MW, L). The sleep therapy device is not included.