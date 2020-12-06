Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    DreamWear

    Full Face Magnet Clips (2 pack)

    HH1132/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Like wearing nothing at all.* Like wearing nothing at all.* Like wearing nothing at all.*
      -{discount-value}

      DreamWear Full Face Magnet Clips (2 pack)

      HH1132/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Like wearing nothing at all.*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      DreamWear Full Face Magnet Clips (2 pack)

      Like wearing nothing at all.*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      Like wearing nothing at all.*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      DreamWear Full Face Magnet Clips (2 pack)

      Like wearing nothing at all.*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Full Face, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all full-face

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DreamWear

        DreamWear

        Full Face Magnet Clips (2 pack)

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Like wearing nothing at all.*

        • Full Face Replacement Part
        • 1 set of magnetic clips (2 pack)
        Magnet clips for headgear attachment

        Magnet clips for headgear attachment

        The magnet clips make attaching the headgear to the frame easy and fast!

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        The headgear clips and mask cushion contain magnets

        Contact your healthcare professional before you use this mask. Some medical devices may be affected by magnetic fields. The magnetic clips in this mask should be kept at least 2 in. (50mm) away from any active medical device with special attention to implanted devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators and cochlear implants. Read in-pack IFU's for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Warning: Magnetic interference

          Beware with pacemekers
          Read IFU's before use.

        • Product details

          Warranty
          90 days

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • * Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus; based on 10 days of use.