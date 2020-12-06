Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Amara Gel

    Full Face Mask (L)

    HH1203/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • When it's right, it just clicks When it's right, it just clicks When it's right, it just clicks
      -{discount-value}

      Amara Gel Full Face Mask (L)

      HH1203/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      When it's right, it just clicks

      The Amara full face mask features a minimalist design that is less intimidating. Amara is smaller and lighter than leading traditional full face masks and features a one "click" design. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Amara Gel Full Face Mask (L)

      When it's right, it just clicks

      The Amara full face mask features a minimalist design that is less intimidating. Amara is smaller and lighter than leading traditional full face masks and features a one "click" design. See all benefits

      When it's right, it just clicks

      The Amara full face mask features a minimalist design that is less intimidating. Amara is smaller and lighter than leading traditional full face masks and features a one "click" design. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Amara Gel Full Face Mask (L)

      When it's right, it just clicks

      The Amara full face mask features a minimalist design that is less intimidating. Amara is smaller and lighter than leading traditional full face masks and features a one "click" design. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all full-face

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Amara Gel

        Amara Gel

        Full Face Mask (L)

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        When it's right, it just clicks

        • Large
        Gel or silicone cushions

        Gel or silicone cushions

        Amara gives you both gel and silicone cushion options to determine your comfort preference.

        Easy to clean, easy to use

        Easy to clean, easy to use

        The Amara full face mask has significantly fewer parts than leading traditional full-face masks. It requires just a single click to disassemble and reassemble the cushion and the mask frame for quick cleaning and replacement.

        60% fewer parts

        Amara is lightweight and has 60% fewer parts than the leading full face mask.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          One click design
          Easy to clean, easy to use
          Simplicity
          60% fewer parts

        • Performance

          Conforms to the face contours
          Exceptional seal

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item