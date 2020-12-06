Home
    HH1350/00
      InnoSpire Deluxe is an easy to use and reliable compressor nebuliser system that includes built-in storage to keep all your therapy accessories and supplies organized and handy.

        Reliable therapy with built-in convenience

        • Robust home use device
        • Treatment in under 5 minutes*
        • *Using a 2.5ml Salbutamol dose
        • Nebuliser kit included
        Everything you need in one place

        Everything you need in one place

        InnoSpire Deluxe is designed to make your nebuliser treatment convenient and easy, with added built-in storage to house all your accessories.

        Designed for continuous use

        Designed for continuous use

        Robust enough for continuous use in both a clinical and family enviroment, InnoSpire Elegance provides consistent and reliable nebulizer therapy.

        Sturdy handle for easy transportation

        Sturdy handle for easy transportation

        Weighing just 4.4 lbs, InnoSpire Deluxe is light enough to pick up and move from room to room at home. With your supplies stored neatly away within the device, your nebulizer equipment stays safely together in one place.

        Treatment delivered in under 5 minutes*

        Treatment delivered in under 5 minutes*

        Combined with our reusable SideStream nebulizer, it is designed to provide fast drug delivery and short treatment times.

        Compatible with commonly prescribed nebulizer medications

        Compatible with commonly prescribed nebulizer medications

        Capable of nebulizing a wide variety of medications that are routinely used to treat various respiratory conditions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Thermal overload protector

          Warranty

        • Service

          Warranty
          3 years

        • Design

          Convenient storage compartment
          2.0 kg (4.4 lbs)

        • Operating parameters

          Maximum flow rate
          9.8 lpm
          Maximum pressure
          360 kPA (52 psi)
          Electricity supply
          230V / 50Hz, 1 Amp
          Flow rate
          7 lpm @ 10 psi
          Thermal overload protector
          Resettable thermal fuse

        • Product details

          Weight
          2.2 kg
          Size
          380 x 170 x 110 mm
          Warranty
          3 years
          Noise level
          58 ±3 dBA
          Treatment time (under 5 min*)
          * 2.5ml Salbutamol dose

        • SideStream Plus performance

          MMAD
          3.42µm
          Fine particle fraction
          67%
          Time (2.5mL Salbutamol)
          3.68 min

        • SideStream Reusable

          MMAD
          2.93µm
          Fine particle fraction
          76.3%
          Time (2.5mL Salbutamol)
          4.12 min

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • * Using 2.5ml Salbutamol