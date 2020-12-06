Home
    HH1454/00
    • 30-day fine filter 30-day fine filter 30-day fine filter
      Philips 30-day disposable replacement fine filters help clean the air you breathe by capturing dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander and more with a 95% efficiency at .5-.7 micron.

        30-day fine filter

        • Filters dust, pollen, & more
        • Replace every 30 days
        • 95% efficiency at .7 micron
        • 6 pack
        30-day fine filter

        30-day fine filter

        For enhanced filtration try the 30-day disposable fine filter in your DreamStation Go travel PAP machine.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          PAP System
          DreamStation Go CPAP, AutoPAP

        • Service

          Warranty
          15-days

        • Technical information

          Replacement
          Every 30 days
          Filter material
          Blended Synthetic Fiber
          Filter efficiency
          95% Efficient @ .5-.7 micron

        • Packaging details

          Content
          Includes 2 filters

        • Part Number

          Disposable 30-day fine filter
          1133744

