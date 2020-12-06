Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
30-day fine filter
Philips 30-day disposable replacement fine filters help clean the air you breathe by capturing dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander and more with a 95% efficiency at .5-.7 micron. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
30-day fine filter
Philips 30-day disposable replacement fine filters help clean the air you breathe by capturing dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander and more with a 95% efficiency at .5-.7 micron. See all benefits
30-day fine filter
Philips 30-day disposable replacement fine filters help clean the air you breathe by capturing dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander and more with a 95% efficiency at .5-.7 micron. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
30-day fine filter
Philips 30-day disposable replacement fine filters help clean the air you breathe by capturing dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander and more with a 95% efficiency at .5-.7 micron. See all benefits