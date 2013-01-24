Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Straightener

    HP4638/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Let it shine! Let it shine! Let it shine!
      -{discount-value}

      Straightener

      HP4638/00

      Let it shine!

      Release your hair's shine potential. Shiny, glossy hair looks its best when straightened with the Philips SalonStraight Active Ion. Ionic conditioning, ceramic plates and professional styling temperature ensure beautiful results.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Straightener

      Let it shine!

      Release your hair's shine potential. Shiny, glossy hair looks its best when straightened with the Philips SalonStraight Active Ion. Ionic conditioning, ceramic plates and professional styling temperature ensure beautiful results.

      Let it shine!

      Release your hair's shine potential. Shiny, glossy hair looks its best when straightened with the Philips SalonStraight Active Ion. Ionic conditioning, ceramic plates and professional styling temperature ensure beautiful results.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Straightener

      Let it shine!

      Release your hair's shine potential. Shiny, glossy hair looks its best when straightened with the Philips SalonStraight Active Ion. Ionic conditioning, ceramic plates and professional styling temperature ensure beautiful results.

      Similar products

      See all straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Straightener

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Let it shine!

        SalonStraight Active Ion

        • 180°C
        • Ceramic
        • IonBoost
        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        180°C temperature for beautiful results

        180°C temperature for beautiful results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

        Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

        These extra-wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Easy lock for convenient storage

        Easy lock for convenient storage

        The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        On/off indication light

        On/off indication light

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110-127/220-240  V
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Material housing styler
          PET
          Colour/finishing
          black
          Power
          29-32  W

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Hair type

          Current hair style
          • Straight
          • Curly
          • Wavy
          End result
          Straight
          For fragile hair
          Yes
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          • Thick
          • Thin

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount