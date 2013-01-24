  • 2 year warranty

    SalonStraight Ceramic Straightener

    HP4642/00
      Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Ceramic heats to a professional styling temperature of 200ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results every time.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Ceramic heats to a professional styling temperature of 200ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results every time.

      Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Ceramic heats to a professional styling temperature of 200ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results every time.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Ceramic heats to a professional styling temperature of 200ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results every time.

        • 200°C
        • Ceramic
        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Easy lock for convenient storage

        Easy lock for convenient storage

        The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        200°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        Adjustable heat settings to ensure smooth results for every hair type

        Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.

        Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

        No more waiting around for your styler to heat up; this allows you to switch on and get styling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          310 (L) x 30 (W) x 13 (H)  mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          461.6  g
          F-box dimensions
          320 x 80 x 150 (H)  mm
          F-box volume
          3840  cm³
          F-box weight (including product)
          734  g

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Heater type
          PTC
          Colour/finishing
          Black with warm gold ceramic-coated plates
          Material housing
          PET
          Cord length
          1.8  m

        • Pallet

          Pallet dimensions
          1200 x 800  mm
          Pallet quantity
          288  pcs
          Number of layers
          6
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          6

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          A-box dimensions
          340 x 335 x 324 (H)  mm
          A-box volume
          36903.6  cm³
          A-box weight
          6472  g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8844-642-00
          EAN
          Please refer to pacdoc for applicable
          Country of origin
          China

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

