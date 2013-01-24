Home
    SalonStraight Want2Move Straightener

    HP4646
      This straightener provides salon-straight results for women on the go. The SalonStraight Want2Move is foldable and takes just 30 seconds to heat up, so you can start styling straight away, wherever you are. Includes heat-resistant travel pouch.

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        180°C temperature for beautiful results

        180°C temperature for beautiful results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hairdryer that will pack easily into even the smallest spaces and that you can take virtually anywhere.

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

        No more waiting around for your styler to heat up; this allows you to switch on and get styling.

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Material housing
          PET
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Colour/finishing
          Icy silver with grape accent
          Voltage
          110-240 V, 50/60 Hz

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          300 (L) x 45 (W) x 50 (H)  mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          348  g
          F-box dimensions
          225 (200) (L) x 70 (62) (W) x 240 (H)  mm
          F-box volume
          3490  cm³
          F-box weight (including product)
          560  g

        • Pallet

          Pallet dimensions
          1200 x 800  mm
          Pallet quantity
          280  pcs
          Number of layers
          7
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          5

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          A-box dimensions
          466 (L) x 313 (W) x 258 (H)  mm
          A-box volume
          40479  cm³
          A-box weight
          5100  g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8844-646-00
          EAN F-box
          8710103204329
          EAN A-box
          8710103204336
          Country of origin
          China

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

