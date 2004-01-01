Search terms

    Curler

    HP4658/00
    Create the curls you desire
      Curler

      HP4658/00

      Create the curls you desire

      Tight, loose, sculpted or bouncy. Get exactly the type of curls and waves you want with the SalonCurl Ceramic. A 20 mm barrel and professional ceramic coating sets this professional curler apart from the rest

      Curler

      Create the curls you desire

      Tight, loose, sculpted or bouncy. Get exactly the type of curls and waves you want with the SalonCurl Ceramic. A 20 mm barrel and professional ceramic coating sets this professional curler apart from the rest

      Create the curls you desire

      Tight, loose, sculpted or bouncy. Get exactly the type of curls and waves you want with the SalonCurl Ceramic. A 20 mm barrel and professional ceramic coating sets this professional curler apart from the rest

      Curler

      Create the curls you desire

      Tight, loose, sculpted or bouncy. Get exactly the type of curls and waves you want with the SalonCurl Ceramic. A 20 mm barrel and professional ceramic coating sets this professional curler apart from the rest

        Create the curls you desire

        SalonCurl Ceramic

        • SalonCurl Ceramic
        • Ceramic
        • 20 mm tong
        20 mm tong for beautiful curls

        20 mm tong for beautiful curls

        If you want to create beautiful curls, you need to use a curling iron with a medium sized diameter. 20 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable wide curls and waves.

        Protective ceramic coating

        Protective ceramic coating

        Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

        180°C temperature for beautiful results

        180°C temperature for beautiful results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

        Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

        This attachment can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The curler has a fast heat up time and is ready to use in 60 seconds.

        Ready for use indicator

        Ready for use indicator

        Ready for use indicator: the dot turns white when ready for use

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

        On/off indication light

        On/off indication light

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          2.2 m
          Barrel diameter
          20 mm
          Colour/finishing
          dark purple and gold
          Heating time
          60s
          Maximum temperature
          180 °C
          Voltage
          worldwide
          Heater type
          PTC ceramic heater
          Temperature range
          one setting

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          yes
          Ready for use indicator
          yes
          Cool tip
          yes
          Swivel cord
          yes
          Hanging loop
          yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Tight and bouncy curls
          Hair length
          • Medium
          • Long
          Hair thickness
          • Thin
          • Medium
          • Thick

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

