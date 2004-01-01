Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Create the curls you desire
Tight, loose, sculpted or bouncy. Get exactly the type of curls and waves you want with the SalonCurl Ceramic. A 20 mm barrel and professional ceramic coating sets this professional curler apart from the rest
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Create the curls you desire
Tight, loose, sculpted or bouncy. Get exactly the type of curls and waves you want with the SalonCurl Ceramic. A 20 mm barrel and professional ceramic coating sets this professional curler apart from the rest
Create the curls you desire
Tight, loose, sculpted or bouncy. Get exactly the type of curls and waves you want with the SalonCurl Ceramic. A 20 mm barrel and professional ceramic coating sets this professional curler apart from the rest
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Create the curls you desire
Tight, loose, sculpted or bouncy. Get exactly the type of curls and waves you want with the SalonCurl Ceramic. A 20 mm barrel and professional ceramic coating sets this professional curler apart from the rest
Curler
Total:
If you want to create beautiful curls, you need to use a curling iron with a medium sized diameter. 20 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable wide curls and waves.
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.
This attachment can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
The curler has a fast heat up time and is ready to use in 60 seconds.
Ready for use indicator: the dot turns white when ready for use
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion
Technical specifications
Features
Hair type
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.