Salon speed, salon results
The SalonStraight Sonic combines advanced sonic vibration technology with Nano Diamond Ceramic plates and a professional temperature of 220ºC for 30% faster straightening and super-smooth results.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Straightener
Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
Sonic technology is an exciting development in hair straightening. Gentle sonic vibrations help to spread the hair more evenly across the plates, resulting in 30% faster straightening. In addition, sonic technology also creates optimal heat transfer across the plates ensuring professional, beautifully smooth results.
No more waiting around for your styler to heat up; this allows you to switch on and get styling.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
Besides being a girl's best friend, diamonds are also physically known as the hardest surface possible. This knowledge has been used to optimise our Ceramic straightening plates. These advanced Ceramic Nano-Diamond straightening plates offer optimal heat transfer and a super smooth, scratch resistant surface for extra smooth gliding and beautiful shiny results.
Technical specifications
Serviceability
Hair type