2 year warranty
Discontinued
220°C
Nano-Diamond Ceramic
Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.
Besides being a girl's best friend, diamonds are also physically known as the hardest surface possible. This knowledge has been used to optimise our Ceramic straightening plates. These advanced Ceramic Nano-Diamond straightening plates offer optimal heat transfer and a super smooth, scratch resistant surface for extra smooth gliding and beautiful shiny results.
4.8
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
EmilyClark
29/09/2015
United Kingdom
Great straightener!
This Straightener has lasted me 8 years so far and it still works like a dime ! I love the vibrating technology. It helps the plates run smoothly along the hair. Fantastic, durable straightener, Hair always looks perfect after use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4666/07 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4666/07 Straightener
Eliza
05/09/2011
United Kingdom
Easy and fast
It heats up in a couple of min so there is no need to wait long. Adjustable temperature level prevents the hair from additional damage. I am not sure about the vibrating function. I never use it. The design is a bit bulky. Not comfortable for travelling.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonStraight Sonic HP4666/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonStraight Sonic HP4666/00 Straightener
jenn
23/06/2010
Nederland
Super snel en geweldig resultaat
Dit is een echte aanrader. Ik heb moeilijk dik haar maar met deze straightener style ik moeiteloos zowel dikke als dunne plukken. En hij is ook echt veel sneller dan mijn oude straightnener. Ik ben er heel blij mee!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonStraight Sonic HP4666/22 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonStraight Sonic HP4666/22 Straightener
compared to the HP4669/07