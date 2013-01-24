Home
    SalonStraight Sonic Straightener

    HP4666/00
      SalonStraight Sonic Straightener

      HP4666/00

      The SalonStraight Sonic combines advanced sonic vibration technology with Nano Diamond Ceramic plates and a professional temperature of 220ºC for 30% faster straightening and super-smooth results.

      SalonStraight Sonic Straightener

      SalonStraight Sonic Straightener

        SalonStraight Sonic

        • 220°C
        • Nano-Diamond Ceramic
        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

        Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

        220°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        220°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Sonic technology for better results in less time

        Sonic technology for better results in less time

        Sonic technology is an exciting development in hair straightening. Gentle sonic vibrations help to spread the hair more evenly across the plates, resulting in 30% faster straightening. In addition, sonic technology also creates optimal heat transfer across the plates ensuring professional, beautifully smooth results.

        Instant heat: ready to use within 15 seconds

        Instant heat: ready to use within 15 seconds

        No more waiting around for your styler to heat up; this allows you to switch on and get styling.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Ready-to-use indicator

        Ready-to-use indicator

        This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Ceramic Nano-Diamond plates for extra smooth gliding and shiny results

        Besides being a girl's best friend, diamonds are also physically known as the hardest surface possible. This knowledge has been used to optimise our Ceramic straightening plates. These advanced Ceramic Nano-Diamond straightening plates offer optimal heat transfer and a super smooth, scratch resistant surface for extra smooth gliding and beautiful shiny results.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Power
          56  W
          Material housing
          Nylon+F.G

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Hair type

          Current hair style
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          • Curly
          End result
          Straight
          For fragile hair
          Yes
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          • Thin
          • Thick

