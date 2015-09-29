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  • Salon speed, salon results
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Salon speed, salon results
  • Salon speed, salon results
  • Salon speed, salon results
  • Salon speed, salon results
  • Salon speed, salon results
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Salon speed, salon results
  • Salon speed, salon results
  • Salon speed, salon results
  • Salon speed, salon results

Discontinued

SalonStraight SonicStraightener

HP4666/00

4.8
| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Salon speed, salon results
The SalonStraight Sonic combines advanced sonic vibration technology with Nano Diamond Ceramic plates and a professional temperature of 220ºC for 30% faster straightening and super-smooth results.
See all benefits

SalonStraight Sonic

Salon speed, salon results

  • 220°C

  • Nano-Diamond Ceramic

Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

220°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

220°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

Ceramic Nano-Diamond plates for extra smooth gliding and shiny results

Besides being a girl's best friend, diamonds are also physically known as the hardest surface possible. This knowledge has been used to optimise our Ceramic straightening plates. These advanced Ceramic Nano-Diamond straightening plates offer optimal heat transfer and a super smooth, scratch resistant surface for extra smooth gliding and beautiful shiny results.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

29/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great straightener!

This Straightener has lasted me 8 years so far and it still works like a dime ! I love the vibrating technology. It helps the plates run smoothly along the hair. Fantastic, durable straightener, Hair always looks perfect after use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4666/07 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4666/07 Straightener

05/09/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy and fast

It heats up in a couple of min so there is no need to wait long. Adjustable temperature level prevents the hair from additional damage. I am not sure about the vibrating function. I never use it. The design is a bit bulky. Not comfortable for travelling.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonStraight Sonic HP4666/00 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonStraight Sonic HP4666/00 Straightener

23/06/2010

Nederland

Nederland

Super snel en geweldig resultaat

Dit is een echte aanrader. Ik heb moeilijk dik haar maar met deze straightener style ik moeiteloos zowel dikke als dunne plukken. En hij is ook echt veel sneller dan mijn oude straightnener. Ik ben er heel blij mee!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonStraight Sonic HP4666/22 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonStraight Sonic HP4666/22 Straightener

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Disclaimers

  1. compared to the HP4669/07