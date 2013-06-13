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Discontinued

Airstyler

HP4674/00

4.6

| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

The frizz-free, shiny style you desire every day

Say hello to smooth shiny hair on a daily basis. The SalonAirstylist Ion 1000 W combines ionic technology, four styling attachments and professional power to banish frizz forever

See all benefits

Salon Airstylist Ion

The frizz-free, shiny style you desire every day

  • 1000 W

  • Ceramic

  • 4 attachments

1000 W for professional results

1000 W for professional results

This airstyler has a 1000 W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

13/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

zeer goed. prima in gebruik

het product bevalt me prima, zeer goed. ik kan er alle kanten mee op!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4674/00 Airstyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4674/00 Airstyler

04/10/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Philips airstylist ion

Für mich das beste was es gibt... Habe das neue model probiert und gleich wieder verschenkt...das alte model viel besser.. Benutze es schon seit 7 Jahren hoffe es bleibt noch lange im Sortiment habe mir bereits eines gekauft auf vohrrat...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Salon Airstylist Ion HP4674 Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Salon Airstylist Ion HP4674 Styler

16/03/2014

Suisse

Suisse

Super Produkt!

Ich benutze das immer. Kann nur weiter empfehlen!!! Habe im Aussland neu model gekauft, aber sie ist nicht so stark!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Salon Airstylist Ion HP4674 Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Salon Airstylist Ion HP4674 Styler

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