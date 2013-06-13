2 year warranty
Discontinued
The frizz-free, shiny style you desire every day
Say hello to smooth shiny hair on a daily basis. The SalonAirstylist Ion 1000 W combines ionic technology, four styling attachments and professional power to banish frizz forever
1000 W
Ceramic
4 attachments
This airstyler has a 1000 W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.
4.6
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
mitch6
13/06/2013
Nederland
zeer goed. prima in gebruik
het product bevalt me prima, zeer goed. ik kan er alle kanten mee op!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4674/00 Airstyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4674/00 Airstyler
Häxli
04/10/2018
Deutschland
Philips airstylist ion
Für mich das beste was es gibt... Habe das neue model probiert und gleich wieder verschenkt...das alte model viel besser.. Benutze es schon seit 7 Jahren hoffe es bleibt noch lange im Sortiment habe mir bereits eines gekauft auf vohrrat...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Salon Airstylist Ion HP4674 Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Salon Airstylist Ion HP4674 Styler
Kuhn8002
16/03/2014
Suisse
Super Produkt!
Ich benutze das immer. Kann nur weiter empfehlen!!! Habe im Aussland neu model gekauft, aber sie ist nicht so stark!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Salon Airstylist Ion HP4674 Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Salon Airstylist Ion HP4674 Styler