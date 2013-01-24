Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    SalonStraight Control + Straightener

    HP4686/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Straight hair has never been so easy Straight hair has never been so easy Straight hair has never been so easy
      -{discount-value}

      SalonStraight Control + Straightener

      HP4686/00

      Straight hair has never been so easy

      Take control with the SalonStraight Control. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC give you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight styles.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SalonStraight Control + Straightener

      Straight hair has never been so easy

      Take control with the SalonStraight Control. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC give you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight styles.

      Straight hair has never been so easy

      Take control with the SalonStraight Control. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC give you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight styles.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SalonStraight Control + Straightener

      Straight hair has never been so easy

      Take control with the SalonStraight Control. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC give you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight styles.

      Similar products

      See all straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SalonStraight Control +

        SalonStraight Control +

        Straightener

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Straight hair has never been so easy

        SalonStraight Control

        • 230°C
        • Ceramic Tourmaline
        230°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        230°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        On/off indication light

        On/off indication light

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Rubber handle grip for easy salon performance

        The soft, rubber handled grip is ergonomically designed. Non slip, it has been tested by professionals for easy handling and salon performance.

        Ceramic Tourmaline plates for sleek, frizz-free shiny hair

        Tourmaline is a precious gemstone with natural ionic properties. This knowledge has been used to optimise our Ceramic straightening plates. These specially developed plates harness the unique properties of ceramic and tourmaline to perfectly distribute heat across the plate surface for smooth gliding and high shine results. Enjoy sleek, frizz-free shiny hair by styling with Ceramic Tourmaline plates.

        Adjustable heat settings to ensure smooth results for every hair type

        Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Colour/finishing
          Black
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Power
          39  W

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Hair type

          Current hair style
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          • Curly
          End result
          Straight
          For fragile hair
          Yes
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          • Short
          Hair thickness
          • Thin
          • Thick

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount