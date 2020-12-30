  • 2 year warranty

    SalonStraight Glamour

    Straightener

    HP4687/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
      -{discount-value}

      SalonStraight Glamour Straightener

      HP4687/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Best to use with styling products*

      Want to use styling products as you straighten? The SalonStraight Glamour has anodised titanium plates and a professional temperature of 230ºC, making it perfect for use with your wax, gels and sprays.

      SalonStraight Glamour Straightener

      Best to use with styling products*

      Best to use with styling products*

      SalonStraight Glamour Straightener

      Want to use styling products as you straighten? The SalonStraight Glamour has anodised titanium plates and a professional temperature of 230ºC, making it perfect for use with your wax, gels and sprays. See all benefits

        230°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        2.5 m cord

        The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

        Included: Glamorous pouch

        Protect and store your straightener in style by using the glamorous storage pouch. The pouch is included in pack.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        On/off indication light

        Anodised Titanium plates are 8 x more durable than standard ceramic plates

        These straightening plates are made from Anodised Titanium. Anodised Titanium is 8 x more durable than traditional ceramic plates and is an incredibly hard yet ultra smooth surface. As a result, these advanced styling plates not only offer high shine, professional results but can also be used in conjunction with hair styling products such as gels, waxes and sprays.

        20% longer plates for faster and better results

        Longer hair needs longer plates. These plates are 20% longer and make straightening long, thick hair that little bit easier.

        Adjustable heat settings to ensure smooth results for every hair type

        Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.

        Technical Specifications

        Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Wattage
          56  W
          Cord length
          2.5  m
          Colour/finishing
          Black with laser-engraved decoration
          Material housing
          Nylon

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

            Awards

            Reviews

