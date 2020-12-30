Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Best to use with styling products*
Want to use styling products as you straighten? The SalonStraight Glamour has anodised titanium plates and a professional temperature of 230ºC, making it perfect for use with your wax, gels and sprays. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Best to use with styling products*
Want to use styling products as you straighten? The SalonStraight Glamour has anodised titanium plates and a professional temperature of 230ºC, making it perfect for use with your wax, gels and sprays. See all benefits
Best to use with styling products*
Want to use styling products as you straighten? The SalonStraight Glamour has anodised titanium plates and a professional temperature of 230ºC, making it perfect for use with your wax, gels and sprays. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Best to use with styling products*
Want to use styling products as you straighten? The SalonStraight Glamour has anodised titanium plates and a professional temperature of 230ºC, making it perfect for use with your wax, gels and sprays. See all benefits
Straightener
Total:
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.
The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.
Protect and store your straightener in style by using the glamorous storage pouch. The pouch is included in pack.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
These straightening plates are made from Anodised Titanium. Anodised Titanium is 8 x more durable than traditional ceramic plates and is an incredibly hard yet ultra smooth surface. As a result, these advanced styling plates not only offer high shine, professional results but can also be used in conjunction with hair styling products such as gels, waxes and sprays.
Longer hair needs longer plates. These plates are 20% longer and make straightening long, thick hair that little bit easier.
Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.
Technical specifications
Serviceability