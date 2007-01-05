  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Hairdryer

    HP4880/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Dry, style and set your hair your way Dry, style and set your hair your way Dry, style and set your hair your way
      -{discount-value}

      Hairdryer

      HP4880/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Dry, style and set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dry with the JetSetControl. 1900 W of professional drying power and multiple settings mean great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hairdryer

      Dry, style and set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dry with the JetSetControl. 1900 W of professional drying power and multiple settings mean great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Dry, style and set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dry with the JetSetControl. 1900 W of professional drying power and multiple settings mean great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hairdryer

      Dry, style and set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dry with the JetSetControl. 1900 W of professional drying power and multiple settings mean great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Hair dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hairdryer

        Hairdryer

        Total:

        Dry, style and set your hair your way

        JetSet Control

        • 1900 W
        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        1900 W for beautiful results

        This 1900 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and drying power, for beautiful results every day.

        TurboBoost lets you dry faster without additional heat

        The special TurboBoost feature has been designed to quickly dry yet protect the hair by providing powerful drying without the need for increased temperature.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1900  W
          Material housing styler
          ABS
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Colour/finishing
          Satin blue with metallic grey
          Voltage
          110-127  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          514  g
          F-box dimensions
          229 x 102 x 267  mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          667  g
          A-box dimensions
          470 x 321 x 283  mm
          A-box weight
          4600  g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          6

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Pallet

          Pallet quantity
          180  pcs
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          5
          Number of layers
          6

        • Logistic data

          12NC code
          884488000000
          EAN F-box
          check pacdoc for country
          EAN A-box
          check pacdoc for country
          Country of origin
          PRC

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off**


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off**

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            * This field is mandatory
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.