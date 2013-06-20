2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ionic Care
2000 W
6 heat and speed settings
Cool shot
4.8
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Dranreb
20/06/2013
United Kingdom
Best Buy
This Hairdyer is extremely good value for money Its Lightweight, easy to hold and works very well A really "Must Have" product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Essential HP4935/22 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Essential HP4935/22 Hairdryer
AlessandraG17
16/09/2016
Italia
Verified buyer
Piccolo, leggero, efficace.
Se cercate un phon piccolo ma non minuscolo, che sia leggero, facilmente portatile e comunque sufficientemente potente da asciugare anche capelli lunghi, questo è il vostro phon.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Essential HP4935/22 Asciugacapelli
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Essential HP4935/22 Asciugacapelli
Mark52
21/08/2013
Italia
prodotto eccellente
prodotto molto buono e prezzo modico, rapporto qualità-prezzo eccellente
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Essential HP4935/22 Asciugacapelli
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Essential HP4935/22 Asciugacapelli