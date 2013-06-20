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  • Fast drying results with ultimate shine
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Fast drying results with ultimate shine
  • Fast drying results with ultimate shine
  • Fast drying results with ultimate shine
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Fast drying results with ultimate shine
  • Fast drying results with ultimate shine

Discontinued

DryCare EssentialHairdryer

HP4935/22

4.8
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Fast drying results with ultimate shine
The SalonDry Active ION hair dryer combines Ionic technology and 2000W of drying power - to dry hair quickly whilst adding shine. Surely the most perfect blow dry out there?
See all benefits

SalonDry Active ION Hair dryer

Fast drying results with ultimate shine

  • Ionic Care

  • 2000 W

  • 6 heat and speed settings

  • Cool shot

Professional 2000 W for perfect salon volume

Professional 2000 W for perfect salon volume

Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

6 flexible speed and temperature settings

6 flexible speed and temperature settings

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

20/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best Buy

This Hairdyer is extremely good value for money Its Lightweight, easy to hold and works very well A really "Must Have" product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Essential HP4935/22 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Essential HP4935/22 Hairdryer

16/09/2016

Italia

Italia

Verified buyer

Piccolo, leggero, efficace.

Se cercate un phon piccolo ma non minuscolo, che sia leggero, facilmente portatile e comunque sufficientemente potente da asciugare anche capelli lunghi, questo è il vostro phon.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Essential HP4935/22 Asciugacapelli

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Essential HP4935/22 Asciugacapelli

21/08/2013

Italia

Italia

prodotto eccellente

prodotto molto buono e prezzo modico, rapporto qualità-prezzo eccellente

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Essential HP4935/22 Asciugacapelli

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DryCare Essential HP4935/22 Asciugacapelli

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