    SalonDry Hairdryer

    HP4940/00
      SalonDry Hairdryer

      HP4940/00

      Great results wherever you go

      Don't leave home without this hair dryer. The SalonDry Travel is small enough to fit into any travel bag. Foldable, easy to use yet featuring 1600W of drying power, it should be top of any packing list.

      SalonDry Hairdryer

      Great results wherever you go

      Don't leave home without this hair dryer. The SalonDry Travel is small enough to fit into any travel bag. Foldable, easy to use yet featuring 1600W of drying power, it should be top of any packing list.

      Great results wherever you go

      Don't leave home without this hair dryer. The SalonDry Travel is small enough to fit into any travel bag. Foldable, easy to use yet featuring 1600W of drying power, it should be top of any packing list.

      SalonDry Hairdryer

      Great results wherever you go

      Don't leave home without this hair dryer. The SalonDry Travel is small enough to fit into any travel bag. Foldable, easy to use yet featuring 1600W of drying power, it should be top of any packing list.

        Great results wherever you go

        SalonDry Travel Hair Dryer

        • 1600 W
        • Foldable
        • Worldwide voltage
        • Travel pouch
        1600 W for gentle drying

        1600 W for gentle drying

        This 1600 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

        Three flexible settings for more control

        Three flexible settings for more control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hairdryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and that you can take virtually anywhere.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Travel pouch included

        This hairdryer comes with a travel pouch for use when travelling. The stylish pouch is designed to contain the hairdryer and accessories and help protect it from damage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1200-1600/1350-1600  W
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Colour/finishing
          various
          Voltage
          110-127/220-240  V
          Wattage
          1600  W
          Wattage
          China: 1350 W

        • Features

          Cool shot
          Yes
          Dual voltage
          Yes
          Foldable handle
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

