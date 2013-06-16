2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4940/00
1600 W
Foldable
Worldwide voltage
Travel pouch
This 1600 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hairdryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and that you can take virtually anywhere.