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Discontinued

SalonDry ControlHairdryer

HP4982/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

The dryer that gives the results you want

Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2000 W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style.

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SalonDry Control

The dryer that gives the results you want

  • 2000 W

Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

This 2000 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-ups or to finish a hair style.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

24/02/2013

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr gut! Schnell trocken! Starke Leistung!

Sehr guter Haartrockner! Ich kann ihn echt nur weiter empfehlen! Damals haben wir lange gesucht, bis wir etwas hatten, das unseren Ansprüchen entspricht. Und wir haben uns für den entschieden und die einzig richtige Wahl getroffen! Die Leistung ist sehr stark und die Bedienbarkeit simple! Insgesamt gibt es absolut nichts an dem Gerät auszusetzen und ich würde es jedem weiterempfehlen!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4982/00 Haartrockner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4982/00 Haartrockner

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