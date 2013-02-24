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Discontinued
The dryer that gives the results you want
Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2000 W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style.
2000 W
This 2000 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-ups or to finish a hair style.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
DJEI
24/02/2013
Deutschland
Sehr gut! Schnell trocken! Starke Leistung!
Sehr guter Haartrockner! Ich kann ihn echt nur weiter empfehlen! Damals haben wir lange gesucht, bis wir etwas hatten, das unseren Ansprüchen entspricht. Und wir haben uns für den entschieden und die einzig richtige Wahl getroffen! Die Leistung ist sehr stark und die Bedienbarkeit simple! Insgesamt gibt es absolut nichts an dem Gerät auszusetzen und ich würde es jedem weiterempfehlen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4982/00 Haartrockner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP4982/00 Haartrockner
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