2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4992/00
The dryer that hairdressers would use at home
Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000 W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.
2000 W
This 2000 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and has several benefits. Most importantly, it has a longer lifespan than regular motors, which lengthens the lifetime of your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, it also has an extra-powerful airflow for fast and effective drying.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Kristel-09
16/08/2021
Nederland
Na 15 jaar nog steeds als nieuw
Ik heb deze föhn inmiddels meer dan 15 jaar en hij doet het nog net zo goed als de eerste dag dat ik hem kreeg. Ben er onwijs blij mee! Ook de koel stand is erg fijn bij het stylen.
Pros
Koelstand en betrouwbaar
Cons
Koelstand mag misschien nog ietsje koeler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Pro AC HP4992/00 Föhn
Date of Use 2019-08-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Pro AC HP4992/00 Föhn
Date of Use 2019-08-16
Silvija
07/10/2017
Sverige
Bästa köpet
Bra funktioner, lätt och torkar snabbt. Riktigt frisör hårfön.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Pro AC HP4992/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Pro AC HP4992/00 Hairdryer
MST1
16/05/2015
Österreich
Super Performance
ein fön mit power und dies seit vielen jahren! liegt gut in der hand ...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Pro AC HP4992/00 Haartrockner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Pro AC HP4992/00 Haartrockner
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