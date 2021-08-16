ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Front-top-left product photograph

Discontinued

SalonDry Pro ACHairdryer

HP4992/00

4

| (4) Reviews

The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000 W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

See all benefits

SalonDry Pro AC

The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

  • 2000 W

Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

This 2000 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and has several benefits. Most importantly, it has a longer lifespan than regular motors, which lengthens the lifetime of your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, it also has an extra-powerful airflow for fast and effective drying.

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3
2

16/08/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Na 15 jaar nog steeds als nieuw

Ik heb deze föhn inmiddels meer dan 15 jaar en hij doet het nog net zo goed als de eerste dag dat ik hem kreeg. Ben er onwijs blij mee! Ook de koel stand is erg fijn bij het stylen.

Pros

Koelstand en betrouwbaar

Cons

Koelstand mag misschien nog ietsje koeler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Pro AC HP4992/00 Föhn

Date of Use 2019-08-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Pro AC HP4992/00 Föhn

Date of Use 2019-08-16

07/10/2017

Sverige

Sverige

Bästa köpet

Bra funktioner, lätt och torkar snabbt. Riktigt frisör hårfön.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Pro AC HP4992/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Pro AC HP4992/00 Hairdryer

16/05/2015

Österreich

Österreich

Super Performance

ein fön mit power und dies seit vielen jahren! liegt gut in der hand ...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Pro AC HP4992/00 Haartrockner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Pro AC HP4992/00 Haartrockner

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.