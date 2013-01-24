Home
    SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

    HP4993/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    The dryer that hairdressers would use at home
      SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

      HP4993/00

      The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000 W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

        The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

        SalonDry Pro

        • 2100 W
        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

        Professional 2100 W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2100 W for perfect salon results

        This 2100 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Ultra narrow concentrator for precise styling

        The concentrator works by directing the flow of air through the ultra narrow opening on to specific areas. This results in very precise styling and is great for adjusting or to finish a style.

        Salon length 3 m power cord for maximum flexibility

        The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Material housing styler
          ABS/PC
          Power
          2100  W
          Cord length
          2  m
          Colour/finishing
          Icy Silver+Caviar Gloss

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of net product incl. attachments
          809  g
          F-box dimensions
          310 x 120 x 240  mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          993  g
          A-box dimensions
          628.65 x 374.65 x 260.35  mm
          A-box weight
          920  g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          6

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Pallet

          Pallet dimensions
          1200 x 800  mm
          Pallet quantity
          126  pcs
          Number of layers
          7
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          3

        • Logistic data

          12NC code
          88849930000
          EAN F-box
          See pacdoc for country
          EAN A-box
          See pacdoc for country
          Country of origin
          PRC

