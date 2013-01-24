Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Hairdryer

    HP4997/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • The lightest AC dryer for salon results* The lightest AC dryer for salon results* The lightest AC dryer for salon results*
      -{discount-value}

      Hairdryer

      HP4997/00

      The lightest AC dryer for salon results*

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000 W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hairdryer

      The lightest AC dryer for salon results*

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000 W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

      The lightest AC dryer for salon results*

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000 W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hairdryer

      The lightest AC dryer for salon results*

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000 W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

      Similar products

      See all hair-dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The lightest AC dryer for salon results*

        SalonDry Pro

        • 2000 W
        Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

        This 2000 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

        Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

        This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and brings you several benefits. Most important, it has a longer lifespan than usual motors which lengthens the lifetime your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, is also has an extra powerful airflow for fast and effective drying.

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Ceramic element to smooth your hair

        Ceramic element to smooth your hair

        The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Ultra narrow concentrator for precise styling

        Ultra narrow concentrator for precise styling

        The concentrator works by directing the flow of air through the ultra narrow opening on to specific areas. This results in very precise styling and is great for adjusting or to finish a style.

        Lightweight design for ergonomic use

        Lightweight design for ergonomic use

        This new design doesn't just look good. Lightweight and ergonomic, the hairdryer is easier to handle and results in improved styling flexibility.

        2.5 m cord

        2.5 m cord

        The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          2000  W
          Cord length
          2.5  m
          Material housing
          soft touch

        • Features

          Cool shot
          Yes
          Dual voltage
          No
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • compared to top 10 AC dryers (sales GFK'07)

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount