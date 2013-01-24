  • 2 year warranty

    Precision trimmer

    HP6361/00
    Bikini Perfect
      Precision trimmer

      HP6361/00
        Bikini Perfect

        Feel confident and fresh

        Protective guard for neatly cutting hair

        Cut hair as close as you wish. Slides up and down 4 positions for that perfect length.

        Precision trimmer for even shaping and contouring

        For even shaping and contouring the bikini area.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Colour(s)
          Lavender with violet accents
          Cutting unit
          Stainless steel 21 mm width
          Adjustable guard
          4 hair length settings; Hair length: 2-9.5 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Motor
          Mabuchi FF180 SH3827 DV
          Power source
          Rechargeable
          Battery
          Sanyo KR-3UV 600 mAh AA NiCd (1.2 V)
          Charging time
          12 hours
          Operating time
          At least 30 min
          Plug-in adapter
          Cord length: 1 m
          Sec: 2.3 V/100 mA

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          240 x 180 x 83 (HxWxD)  mm
          F-box weight
          0.391
          A-box dimensions
          475 x 250 x 19 (HxWxD)  mm
          A-box weight
          2.546  g
          Number of F-boxes per A-box
          6

        • Logistic data

          Pallet quantity (EU)
          456  pcs
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          600  pcs
          Pallet size (EU)
          204 x 120 x 80  cm
          Pallet size (GB)
          204 x 120 x 100  cm

