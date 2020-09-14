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  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
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  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times
  • Smooth skin at all times

Touch-up pen trimmer

HP6388/00

4.2
| (133) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Smooth skin at all times
Be in control any time, anywhere! The new on-the-go trimmer from Philips is your new discreet beauty tool that enables you quickly and easily remove even the finest hairs from your face. It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygiene.
See all benefits

On-the-go body touch-up trimmer

Smooth skin at all times

  • Body, Face

8.5 mm (1/3") trimming head for easy removal of facial hairs

8.5 mm (1/3") trimming head for easy removal of facial hairs

The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on the go. The 8.5 mm (1/3") trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.

2- and 4-mm eyebrow comb for uniform hair length

2- and 4-mm eyebrow comb for uniform hair length

With 2 length options, 2 mm and 4 mm, for trimming hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb to the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniform result.

Small enough to take everywhere

Small enough to take everywhere

Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

133

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

14/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love it

Really like the size as it fits right into my make up bag for them times you need it. The extra head helps with the brows and so light weight. The main thing for me is that it doesn't pull the hairs like some others so it's 100% pain free.

Pros

Compact

Cons

A little loud

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer

06/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great device

This product is fantastic, really small so easy to carry around. Very light and packs out a lot of power, I’ve used this to tame my eyebrows, the shave is really close and removes hair with ease, the instructions are easy to follow and carry out. Really easy to handle and the grip holds well. I’ve found that it’s really easy to clean after use. The trimmer also uses batteries so no need to charge up

Pros

Compact, easy to use, great results

Cons

Battery operated rather than charge

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer

04/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

What a helpful little gadget to own

I can't believe I have only just been introduced to a touch-up trimmer. I love it. What a quick fix to tidy up my eyebrows, as a busy mum, with no time. It also sorted out my husband's monobrow. He has course eyebrow hair and I have fine stray hairs and it worked perfectly well on both. So time saving and stylish also. It has a slimline design, so will be perfect to take away on holiday. Excellent.

Pros

Works on fine and course hair

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer

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