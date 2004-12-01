  • 2 year warranty

      Precision trimmer

      The discreet Philips precision trimmer allows you to shape, trim or shave unwanted hairs on all body parts. Use it for your eyebrows, upper lip, bikini line, or any other area where you need a safe touch-up.

      The discreet Philips precision trimmer allows you to shape, trim or shave unwanted hairs on all body parts. Use it for your eyebrows, upper lip, bikini line, or any other area where you need a safe touch-up.

      The discreet Philips precision trimmer allows you to shape, trim or shave unwanted hairs on all body parts. Use it for your eyebrows, upper lip, bikini line, or any other area where you need a safe touch-up.

      The discreet Philips precision trimmer allows you to shape, trim or shave unwanted hairs on all body parts. Use it for your eyebrows, upper lip, bikini line, or any other area where you need a safe touch-up.

        Precise touch-ups on all body parts

        Precision trimming element

        Precision trimming element

        Precise touch-ups with the small trimming attachment.

        Easy-to-handle trimming head

        Easy-to-handle trimming head

        Quick and safe hair removal on easy-to-reach areas with the regular trimming head.

        Luxury travel case

        Luxury travel case

        Convenient storage and easy usage anytime and anywhere.

        Comb attachment to trim and shape

        Comb attachment will help you to trim and shape areas like your bikini area precisely and gently

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical data

          Shaving foil
          Nickel
          Material foil
          Nickel
          Number of guard teeth
          35
          Number of cutter teeth
          29
          Housing material
          ABS
          Power source
          1 x AAA-type alkaline battery (not included)
          Colour(s)
          Dark Lily
          Voltage
          1.5 V d.c.
          Motor
          DC Motor
          Weight precision trimmer
          18.3  g

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Dimensions
          206 X 98 X 50  mm
          Weight
          148  g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Dimensions
          310 X 210 X 230  mm
          Weight
          2000  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          12  pcs

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8846 390 01000
          Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
          12
          Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
          15
          Number of layers (EU)
          8
          Number of layers (GB)
          8
          Pallet quantity (EU)
          96 A-Boxes  pcs
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          128 A-Boxes  pcs
          Pallet size (EU)
          1200 x 800 x 1984  mm
          Pallet size (GB)
          1200 x 1000 x 1984  mm

