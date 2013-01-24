Search terms
Easy and safe facial hair removal with the standard trimming head for soft and silky skin. The Philips Precision Trimmer is a trimmer rather than a blade. This means it can be used for gentle, pain-free removal of all types of unwanted facial hair. With the Philips Precision Trimmer no lip, brow or chin hair will stand between you and a perfectly smooth face.
Precise eyebrow shaping. Allows you to control how much of the trimmer to use on your face so you don't need to worry about removing more than a single hair.
2-length trimming comb lets you precisely shape eyebrows to 2 mm and 4 mm. Simply attach the precision head to the trimming head and start using to achieve a precise and uniform result.
Additional portable tweezers let you get rid of unwanted facial hair with absolute precision.
Cleaning is remarkably easy! Comes with a delicate cleaning brush for optimal hygiene. Keep the device dry to protect it for longer use.
It works on AAA batteries, so you can use it any time, anywhere!
The Philips PrecisionPerfect Trimmer is compact, lightweight and easy to use, providing you with complete shaping and hair removal control wherever you are. It fits in your bag or purse and comes in a fashionable colour with an attractive chrome ring and button design. It's great for on-the-go touch-ups and even comes with a cap to protect the delicate trimming head. To start using, simply slide the on/off switch, place the trimming head onto the hair you want to remove and glide it against the direction of your hair growth. For best results, keep skin taut while trimming.
