    HP8230/03
    Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
      ThermoProtect Hairdryer

      Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

      Protect your hair while still enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature.

        Hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

        with 14 mm styling nozzle.

        • 2100 W
        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Professional 2100 W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2100 W for perfect salon results

        This 2100 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

        Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

        Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results, whilst being kind to your hair.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8-m power cord length.

        Removable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

        Removable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

        The removable air flow filter of your hairdryer is easy to maintain. Simply click off to clean. Doing this regularly will prevent build-up of dust and hair that can affect drying performance.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Wattage
          2100  W
          Power
          2100  W
          Colour/finishing
          High Gloss and Matt Black
          Housing material
          ABS
          Motor
          DC Motor
          Cord length
          1.8 m

        • Features

          Foldable handle
          No
          Cool shot
          Yes
          Dual voltage
          No
          Travel pouch
          No
          Ceramic coating
          No
          Ion conditioning
          No
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Diffuser
          No
          Nozzle / Concentrator
          Slim 14-mm styling nozzle
          Number of attachments
          1

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          A-Box Dimensions
          • Length = 63cm
          • Width = 35cm
          • Height = 25 cm
          A-Box Weight
          5.7 kg
          F-Box Dimensions
          • Depth = 11cm
          • Height = 23cm
          • Width = 31cm
          F-Box weight
          0.8 kg
          Product size
          • Width = 22cm
          • Height = 31 cm
          • Length = 10 cm
          Product weight (excl. pack)
          0.6 kg

