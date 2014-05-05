2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
Protect your hair while still enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature.
2100 W
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
This 2100 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
4.6
of 5
176
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Anicetus
05/05/2014
United Kingdom
Perfect for the price
This is just an excellent hair dryer, for the price i could not ask for anything more, has 3 heat settings, is robust and well designed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Dikky
12/10/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
topmodel
Met deze fohn breng jij je haar weer in top conditie..
Pros
het apparaat doet wat hij moet doen
Cons
geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8230/00 Föhn
Date of Use 2019-09-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DryCare Advanced HP8230/00 Föhn
Date of Use 2019-09-12
M-say
30/09/2020
Nederland
Very powerful!
I like this one very much! It has very light construction, but at the same time gives very powerful air flow. Hear becomes dry very fast. The hot and cold air are pleasant - you don't feel any harm or burning on your scalp. Also has long enough cord.
Pros
Light, powerful, stylish, long cord
Cons
A little bit big
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-08-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ThermoProtect HP8230/03 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-08-30