    Straightener

    HP8309/00
    Straight hair made easy
      Straightener

      HP8309/00

      Straight hair made easy

      Straighten your hair with this easy-to-use straightener

      Straightener

      Straight hair made easy

      Straighten your hair with this easy-to-use straightener

      Straightener

        Straightener

        Straight hair made easy

        SalonStraight Essential

        • SalonStraight
        • Essential
        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Heater type
          PTC
          Maximum temperature
          210  °C
          Heating time
          60s
          Voltage
          110-240  V

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Straight
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          • Short
          Hair thickness
          • Medium
          • Thick
          • Thin

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

