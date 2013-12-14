2 year warranty
Discontinued
Gentle straightening with ion shine
The Philips Care Straighteners have the smoothest plates, so they significantly reduce friction, avoid hair breakage and leave your hair with healthy smooth shine
Care
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
PEKYANA
14/12/2013
España
perfecta
plancha perfecta en cuanto a calidad precio. la uso todos los dias y la tengo hace años, ahi sigue como nueva. y el pelo impecablemente liso me encanta!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8333/00 Care SilkySmooth
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8333/00 Care SilkySmooth