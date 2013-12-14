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Discontinued

Straightener

HP8333/03

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Gentle straightening with ion shine

The Philips Care Straighteners have the smoothest plates, so they significantly reduce friction, avoid hair breakage and leave your hair with healthy smooth shine

See all benefits

Straighteners with smooth plates

Gentle straightening with ion shine

  • Care

2x as smooth on your hair with SilkySmooth ceramic plates

2x as smooth on your hair with SilkySmooth ceramic plates

Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.

Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

14/12/2013

España

España

perfecta

plancha perfecta en cuanto a calidad precio. la uso todos los dias y la tengo hace años, ahi sigue como nueva. y el pelo impecablemente liso me encanta!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8333/00 Care SilkySmooth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8333/00 Care SilkySmooth

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