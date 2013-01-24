Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Straightener

    HP8345/03
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • 3x more caring straight & curl styles 3x more caring straight & curl styles 3x more caring straight & curl styles
      -{discount-value}

      Straightener

      HP8345/03
      Find support for this product

      3x more caring straight & curl styles

      The new Philips Straight & Curl gives you a straight, wavy and curly look while being gentler on your hair. Hair care with three times more caring styling thanks to Ionic conditioning, silky smooth ceramic plates and digital temperature control

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £40.00
      Find similar products

      Straightener

      3x more caring straight & curl styles

      The new Philips Straight & Curl gives you a straight, wavy and curly look while being gentler on your hair. Hair care with three times more caring styling thanks to Ionic conditioning, silky smooth ceramic plates and digital temperature control

      Similar products

      See all straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Straightener

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        3x more caring straight & curl styles

        Straighteners with Ionic care

        More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hair types

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, the lock holds the plates together, making storage quick and easy while protecting the straightener from accidental damage.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        230°C professional high heat for perfect results

        This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.

        Curved plates to easily create waves and soft curls

        Curved silky smooth ceramic plates make creating flicks and curls easier than ever. Wrap the hair around the curved plates or simply create a flick at the tip of your hair.

        2x as smooth on your hair with SilkySmooth ceramic plates

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        ThermoGuard prevents unintentional heat exposure above 200°C

        Prevent unintentional heat exposure with ThermoGuard, by increasing the temperature in steps of just 5°C above 200°C.

        No more accidental change of settings with key-lock function

        You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function.

        Healthy hair without hotspots with Even Heat Distribution

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          30 s
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Maximum temperature
          230  °C

        • Features

          Ready for use indicator
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          Yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Straight
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Short
          Hair thickness
          • Medium
          • Thick
          • Thin

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount