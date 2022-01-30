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  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
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  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
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  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration
  • Preserve your hair's natural hydration

Discontinued

MoistureProtectStraightener

HP8372/00

4.3
| (127) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Preserve your hair's natural hydration
Sensor technology protects the moisture balance of your hair. The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration. Up to 63% moisture preservation (measured after 1 stroke in 2013).
See all benefits

For a healthy shine

Preserve your hair's natural hydration

  • MoistureProtect technology

  • Ionic

  • Floating ceramic plates

Perfect moisture protection with innovative sensor

Perfect moisture protection with innovative sensor

The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve your hair's natural hydration.

Prevents static for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

Prevents static for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

Apply less pressure to hair to reduce the risk of breakage

Apply less pressure to hair to reduce the risk of breakage

The floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the possibility of hair breakage.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

127

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

30/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Amazing product

A gift for someone. They have told me it is an exceptional product. Easy to use, and better than some.other more expensive "hair specialist" products.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Hair Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Hair Straightener

05/01/2022

Nederland

Nederland

Fantastisch product

Stijlt super snel en makkelijk. Wel duur maar ik heb het idee dat mijn haar oprecht gezonder is.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener

29/05/2020

Nederland

Nederland

deze tang doet mijn haar weer glanzen...

prima werking , ook in combinatie met een föhn. mooie glans en strakke haren.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener

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