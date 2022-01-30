2 year warranty
Discontinued
MoistureProtect technology
Ionic
Floating ceramic plates
The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve your hair's natural hydration.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.
The floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the possibility of hair breakage.
4.3
of 5
127
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
ZebraThree
30/01/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing product
A gift for someone. They have told me it is an exceptional product. Easy to use, and better than some.other more expensive "hair specialist" products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Hair Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/03 Hair Straightener
05/01/2022
Nederland
Fantastisch product
Stijlt super snel en makkelijk. Wel duur maar ik heb het idee dat mijn haar oprecht gezonder is.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener
Peter K
29/05/2020
Nederland
deze tang doet mijn haar weer glanzen...
prima werking , ook in combinatie met een föhn. mooie glans en strakke haren.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MoistureProtect HP8372/00 Straightener