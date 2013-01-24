Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Conical Curler

    HP8618/00
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Healthier way to perfect curls and waves Healthier way to perfect curls and waves Healthier way to perfect curls and waves
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Conical Curler

      HP8618/00
      Find support for this product

      Healthier way to perfect curls and waves

      Hyper-sumptuous soft curls radiating shine. Voluptuous, chic waves with lots of volume and thickness… With the new Philips conical curler Care CurlControl you can create different curling styles with no compromises on hair care See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Conical Curler

      Healthier way to perfect curls and waves

      Hyper-sumptuous soft curls radiating shine. Voluptuous, chic waves with lots of volume and thickness… With the new Philips conical curler Care CurlControl you can create different curling styles with no compromises on hair care See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all curlers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Conical Curler

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Healthier way to perfect curls and waves

        thanks to the Curl Ready Indicator

        • Conical barrel (13-25 mm)
        • Silky-smooth ceramic coating
        • 130 - 200°C temperature
        • Auto shut-off
        Unique indicator lets you know when your curl is ready

        Unique indicator lets you know when your curl is ready

        Unique Curl Ready indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a "beep" signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair overtreating. Just choose one of three curling times and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel. Refer to user manual to see recommendations from our hair experts on how to select a curling time depending on your hair type and the look you want to achieve.

        SilkySmooth ceramic coating is twice as smooth on your hair

        SilkySmooth ceramic coating is twice as smooth on your hair

        The SilkySmooth ceramic barrel, which is twice as smooth as a ceramic barrel, ensures less friction and smoother hair release for shinier, healthier hair.

        Digital settings let you adjust the curler to your hair type

        Digital settings let you adjust the curler to your hair type

        Digital settings allow you to choose the temperature (130-200°C) and the curling time (5, 8 or 10 seconds) that suit your hair type and desired look.

        Conical barrel for different types of curls and waves

        Conical barrel for different types of curls and waves

        With the conical curler (Ø13-25 mm) you can create different types of curls and waves: from tight ringlets to loose, natural-looking curls and waves. It is fast and easy; no more kinks. Add volume to your hair by creating variations on the theme of curls!

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

        Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

        You are always in control. No more accidental temperature change with the key-lock function.

        200°C top temperature for perfect styling results

        200°C top temperature for perfect styling results

        Top temperature of 200°C guarantees perfect results even for thick hair, while minimising hair damage.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

        Safety stand for easy use

        The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

        Ready to use indicator on LCD screen

        Temperature symbol stops blinking when the curler has heated up and ready to use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Maximum temperature
          200  °C
          Temperature range
          130-200
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Colour/finishing
          black-white
          Heater type
          PTC
          Heating time
          60s
          Voltage
          worldwide
          Barrel diameter
          13-25  mm

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          yes
          Ready for use indicator
          yes
          Cool tip
          yes
          Swivel cord
          yes
          'Curl ready' indicator
          yes
          Hanging loop
          yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Bouncy curls and waves
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          • Medium
          • Thick
          • Thin

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount