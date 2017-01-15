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Discontinued

Conical Curler

HP8618/00

4.6

| (8) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Healthier way to perfect curls and waves

Hyper-sumptuous soft curls radiating shine. Voluptuous, chic waves with lots of volume and thickness… With the new Philips conical curler Care CurlControl you can create different curling styles with no compromises on hair care

See all benefits

thanks to the Curl Ready Indicator

Healthier way to perfect curls and waves

  • Conical barrel (13-25 mm)

  • Silky-smooth ceramic coating

  • 130 - 200°C temperature

  • Auto shut-off

Unique indicator lets you know when your curl is ready

Unique indicator lets you know when your curl is ready

Unique Curl Ready indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a "beep" signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair overtreating. Just choose one of three curling times and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel. Refer to user manual to see recommendations from our hair experts on how to select a curling time depending on your hair type and the look you want to achieve.

SilkySmooth ceramic coating is twice as smooth on your hair

SilkySmooth ceramic coating is twice as smooth on your hair

The SilkySmooth ceramic barrel, which is twice as smooth as a ceramic barrel, ensures less friction and smoother hair release for shinier, healthier hair.

Digital settings let you adjust the curler to your hair type

Digital settings let you adjust the curler to your hair type

Digital settings allow you to choose the temperature (130-200°C) and the curling time (5, 8 or 10 seconds) that suit your hair type and desired look.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

8

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

15/01/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Super tang!

Ik heb deze tang gekregen en ben er super blij mee! Mijn haar is heel zacht en heeft weinig structuur dus krullen blijven er niet lang inzitten. Een vriendin had deze tang en toen bleef het er wel in zitten! Nu ik hem zelf heb kan ik makkelijk 3 dagen van mijn krullen genieten! Het zakt natuurlijk wel uit maar dan wordt het een slag en dan vind ik niet erg! Zelfs zonder mousse / haarspray blijft het bij mij en m'n vriendinnen lang zitten! Gebruik wel een hitte protection! Prijs vind ik ook goed in verhouding met de kwaliteit van de tang! Zeker een aanrader!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8618/00 Conische krultang

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8618/00 Conische krultang

06/01/2016

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Mooi apparaat, je krijgt er glanzende haren van.

De warmtebron is goed, apparaat ook maaaar ik kan er niet mee omgaan, te dik haar zodat de krullen alle kanten uitstaan. De tang maakt mooie krullen maar ik heb een grip nodig zodat ik mijn haar kan vastzetten. De tang heb ik aan mijn dochter gegeven en zij is er erg blij mee.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8618/00 Conische krultang

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8618/00 Conische krultang

05/12/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

Philips Konischer Lockenstab

bin begeistert von Philips Konischer Lockenstab HP8618/00 ...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8618/00 Konischer Lockenstab

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8618/00 Konischer Lockenstab

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