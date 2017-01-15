2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthier way to perfect curls and waves
Hyper-sumptuous soft curls radiating shine. Voluptuous, chic waves with lots of volume and thickness… With the new Philips conical curler Care CurlControl you can create different curling styles with no compromises on hair care
Conical barrel (13-25 mm)
Silky-smooth ceramic coating
130 - 200°C temperature
Auto shut-off
Unique Curl Ready indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a "beep" signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair overtreating. Just choose one of three curling times and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel. Refer to user manual to see recommendations from our hair experts on how to select a curling time depending on your hair type and the look you want to achieve.
The SilkySmooth ceramic barrel, which is twice as smooth as a ceramic barrel, ensures less friction and smoother hair release for shinier, healthier hair.
Digital settings allow you to choose the temperature (130-200°C) and the curling time (5, 8 or 10 seconds) that suit your hair type and desired look.
4.6
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Krultanglover
15/01/2017
Nederland
Super tang!
Ik heb deze tang gekregen en ben er super blij mee! Mijn haar is heel zacht en heeft weinig structuur dus krullen blijven er niet lang inzitten. Een vriendin had deze tang en toen bleef het er wel in zitten! Nu ik hem zelf heb kan ik makkelijk 3 dagen van mijn krullen genieten! Het zakt natuurlijk wel uit maar dan wordt het een slag en dan vind ik niet erg! Zelfs zonder mousse / haarspray blijft het bij mij en m'n vriendinnen lang zitten! Gebruik wel een hitte protection! Prijs vind ik ook goed in verhouding met de kwaliteit van de tang! Zeker een aanrader!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8618/00 Conische krultang
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8618/00 Conische krultang
MarijkeP
06/01/2016
Nederland
Verified buyer
Mooi apparaat, je krijgt er glanzende haren van.
De warmtebron is goed, apparaat ook maaaar ik kan er niet mee omgaan, te dik haar zodat de krullen alle kanten uitstaan. De tang maakt mooie krullen maar ik heb een grip nodig zodat ik mijn haar kan vastzetten. De tang heb ik aan mijn dochter gegeven en zij is er erg blij mee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8618/00 Conische krultang
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8618/00 Conische krultang
amelix
05/12/2012
Deutschland
Philips Konischer Lockenstab
bin begeistert von Philips Konischer Lockenstab HP8618/00 ...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8618/00 Konischer Lockenstab
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8618/00 Konischer Lockenstab