    Overall Rating / 5
      Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves

      Would you like to create natural looking curls and waves, without worrying about damaging your hair or burning yourself while styling? Style your hair with peace of mind thanks to the innovative Philips ProCare curler.

      Conical Curler

      Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves

      Would you like to create natural looking curls and waves, without worrying about damaging your hair or burning yourself while styling? Style your hair with peace of mind thanks to the innovative Philips ProCare curler. See all benefits

        Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves

        • Conical barrel (13-25 mm)
        • Soft-touch velvet coating
        • 150 - 200°C temperature
        • Curl Ready Indicator
        Soft touch barrel coating secures safe styling with no risk of accidental burns. 96% of women say that "Soft touch coating ensures safe styling without the risk of accidental burns". Test conducted with 55 women.

        Unique Curl Ready Indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a "beep" signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves and prevent hair overheating. Just choose one of three curling times depending on your hair type and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel.

        Integrated LCD-display with hair type indication allows you to choose the appropriate curling time for your hair type and prevent overheating.

        Conical barrel 13-25mm guarantees natural looking curls and waves.

        Temperature symbol stops blinking when the curler is heated up and ready to use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          'Curl ready' indicator
          Yes
          Material of coating
          Soft Touch
          Adjustable curling time
          Digitally
          Auto shut-off
          after 60 min
          Key lock
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Resting stand
          Integrated

        • Technical specifications

          Barrel diameter
          13 mm - 25  mm
          Heater type
          PTC
          Heat-up time
          45 sec
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Voltage
          Universal

