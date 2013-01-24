Home
    Airstyler

    HP8665/00
      Airstyler

      HP8665/00

      Dry and Style with care

      The Dynamic Volume brush is a rotating airstyler that provides the most caring way to combine drying and styling your hair. It uses natural bristles for smoother hair and less friction. The special 'Care' setting provides the best temperature for drying your hair

        Dry and Style with care

        • Dynamic Volume Brush
        • Ceramic
        Natural bristles for smoother hair and less friction

        Natural bristles for smoother hair and less friction

        Natural bristles are used in the brush to give the hair a smoother feeling. With less friction, the hair gets less damaged.

        Best drying temperature with 'Care' setting

        Best drying temperature with 'Care' setting

        The 'Care' temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

        The brush can be rotated in both directions

        The brush can be rotated in both directions

        The brush can be rotated in both directions for easy handling and the creation of a variety of styles.

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

        More Care with ceramic elements, providing far-infrared heat

        More Care with ceramic elements, providing far-infrared heat

        The ceramic element issues far-infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

        1000 W for professional results

        1000 W for professional results

        This airstyler has a 1000 W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.

        The brush caps protect the bristles from any damage

        The brush caps protect the bristles from any damage

        The brush caps protect the bristles from any damage when storing the Dynamic Volumebrush.

        2 different rotation speed settings

        The brush head can be rotated with two different speed settings

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          1000  W
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Colour/finishing
          white and purple

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          yes
          Ion conditioning
          yes
          Swivel cord
          yes
          Hanging loop
          yes
          Settings
          3 heat/speed settings

        • Attachments

          Natural mixed bristle brush
          2 brush heads (30 mm and 50 mm)

        • Hair type

          End result
          Voluminous
          Hair length
          • Medium
          • Long
          Hair thickness
          • Thin
          • Medium
          • Thick

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

