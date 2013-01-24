Search terms
Dry and Style with care
The Dynamic Volume brush is a rotating airstyler that provides the most caring way to combine drying and styling your hair. It uses natural bristles for smoother hair and less friction. The special 'Care' setting provides the best temperature for drying your hair
Natural bristles are used in the brush to give the hair a smoother feeling. With less friction, the hair gets less damaged.
The 'Care' temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
The brush can be rotated in both directions for easy handling and the creation of a variety of styles.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
The ceramic element issues far-infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.
This airstyler has a 1000 W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.
The brush caps protect the bristles from any damage when storing the Dynamic Volumebrush.
The brush head can be rotated with two different speed settings
