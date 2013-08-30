Search terms

      Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

      HPS920/00

      Designed for fast, professional drying and styling

      The Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2300 W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 170 km/h*, which is 50% faster**. The unique Style&Protect concentrator enables professional styling without overheating.

      Prestige Pro
      Prestige Pro

      Hair Dryer

      Designed for fast, professional drying and styling

      • 2300 W drying power
      • Powerful AC motor
      • High air speed up to 170 km/h (99 mph)*
      • Style and Protect nozzle
      Fast drying, powerful AC motor

      Fast drying, powerful AC motor

      The Pro Hair Dryer has a high-performance AC motor with up to 170 km/h (99 mph)* air speed, which is 50% faster**. It is developed for professional, effective results.

      2300 W of fast, high-performance drying power

      2300 W of fast, high-performance drying power

      This 2300 W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

      Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results while caring for your hair.

      2 thin styling nozzles for perfect styling: 6 mm and 8 mm

      2 thin styling nozzles for perfect styling: 6 mm and 8 mm

      Perfect styling results with a concentrator for every need. The 6 mm nozzle for precise styling with maximum care, and the 8 mm nozzle for hair brushing and polishing.

      More care with Style and Protect concentrator

      More care with Style and Protect concentrator

      The uniquely designed Style and Protect concentrator with a special flap allows precise styling, while caring for your hair. The 6 mm nozzle forces the flap to open when the hair gets too hot, dissolving excessive heat and improving styling power.

      Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

      Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure optimal control for precise and tailored styling.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      3 m cord

      3 m cord

      The professional 3 m cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.

      2 year warranty, with 3 extra years upon online registration

      Extend your 2 year warranty, with 3 extra years if you register your product online within 3 months of purchase.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        3  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Wattage
        2300  W
        Motor
        AC
        Dual Voltage
        No
        Colour/Finish
        Black and Gold
        Drying speed
        up to 170 km/h*

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        No
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Removable air inlet filter
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Plus 3 years upon registration

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes
        ThermoProtect setting
        Yes
        Style and Protect Concentrator
        Yes

      • Tested with 6 mm nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings
      • * vs. predecessor HP4997
