Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
HPS920/00
Designed for fast, professional drying and styling
The Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2300 W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 170 km/h*, which is 50% faster**. The unique Style&Protect concentrator enables professional styling without overheating.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hair Dryer
Total:
recurring payment
The Pro Hair Dryer has a high-performance AC motor with up to 170 km/h (99 mph)* air speed, which is 50% faster**. It is developed for professional, effective results.
This 2300 W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results while caring for your hair.
Perfect styling results with a concentrator for every need. The 6 mm nozzle for precise styling with maximum care, and the 8 mm nozzle for hair brushing and polishing.
The uniquely designed Style and Protect concentrator with a special flap allows precise styling, while caring for your hair. The 6 mm nozzle forces the flap to open when the hair gets too hot, dissolving excessive heat and improving styling power.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure optimal control for precise and tailored styling.
A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
The professional 3 m cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.
Extend your 2 year warranty, with 3 extra years if you register your product online within 3 months of purchase.
Technical specifications
Features
Service
Caring technologies
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.