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HQ30
Close Shave
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
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SHAVER 2HD BATT.
total
recurring payment
Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.
Up to 60 minutes cordless shave.
This unique dual-blade system of the Philips shaver gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.
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