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    • Close Shave Close Shave Close Shave

      SHAVER 2HD BATT.

      HQ30

      Close Shave

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      Close Shave

      Lift & Cut System

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Up to 60 minutes cordless shave

      Up to 60 minutes cordless shave.

      Unique Lift & Cut system

      This unique dual-blade system of the Philips shaver gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

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