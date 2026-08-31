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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ4/21

Keep a close shave

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

Keep a close shave

  • CloseCut

  • 2 heads

Microgroove for a closer shave

Microgroove for a closer shave

Technical specifications

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