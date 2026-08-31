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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
shaving heads
Discontinued
HQ4/21
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
CloseCut
2 heads
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