2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
Lift & Cut
3 heads
Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
stekker6
14/03/2012
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads
04/01/2012
Deutschland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ5/50 Scherköpfe
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ5/50 Scherköpfe
jp007
01/07/2013
België
toujours de bons rasoirs depuis 1960
les appareils de votre marque m' ont toujours donné toute satisfaction,soit en électro ménager ou en TV.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads