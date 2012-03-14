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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ5/50

4.2

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Keep a close shave

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

Keep a close shave

  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 heads

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Microgroove for a closer shave

Microgroove for a closer shave

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
2

14/03/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads

04/01/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ5/50 Scherköpfe

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ5/50 Scherköpfe

01/07/2013

België

België

toujours de bons rasoirs depuis 1960

les appareils de votre marque m' ont toujours donné toute satisfaction,soit en électro ménager ou en TV.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ5/50 shaving heads

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