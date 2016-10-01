Search terms

    Avance Collection

    Whisk accessory

    HR1961/92
      Delicious homemade cakes, cupcakes and more

      Prepare delicious homemade mayonnaise, smooth, consistent whipped cream, fluffy eggs, pancakes and more with the Whisk Accessory for your Philips Avance SpeedTouch hand blender. See all benefits

        Whisk accessory

        • Accessory for HR167x and HR168x

        One click, no time assembly to Avance SpeedTouch hand blender

        Thoughtfully designed for easy handling

        Dishwasher safe

        For delicious homemade mayonnaise

        For light, fluffy pancake batter

        For silky, consistent whipped cream

        Lightweight and compact

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Europe

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Balloon beater
          • Whisk

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • General specifications

          Product features
          Dishwasher safe

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          SAN plastic

