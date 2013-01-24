Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Blade unit for your chopping bowl
The blade unit of your chopping bowl (a handy additional tool for your Philips hand blender!) is detachable, so easy to clean and easy to replace. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blade unit for your chopping bowl
The blade unit of your chopping bowl (a handy additional tool for your Philips hand blender!) is detachable, so easy to clean and easy to replace. See all benefits
Blade unit for your chopping bowl
The blade unit of your chopping bowl (a handy additional tool for your Philips hand blender!) is detachable, so easy to clean and easy to replace. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blade unit for your chopping bowl
The blade unit of your chopping bowl (a handy additional tool for your Philips hand blender!) is detachable, so easy to clean and easy to replace. See all benefits
Knife unit for hand blender
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part