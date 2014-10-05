Search terms

    Avance Collection

    Kitchen Machine

    HR7954/00
    1 award
    Unbeatable results, easier than you think
      Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

      HR7954/00
      Unbeatable results, easier than you think

      Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, and easier than you thought!

      Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

      Unbeatable results, easier than you think

      Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, and easier than you thought!

        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Kitchen Machine

        Unbeatable results, easier than you think

        Cake, bread, pizza, cookies, smoothies, soups and more

        900 W, Compact
        4-l metal bowl
        Easy 4-in-1 set-up
        Powerful 900-W motor for consistent, unbeatable results

        Powerful 900-W motor for consistent, unbeatable results

        Powerful 900-W motor for consistent, unbeatable results.

        Planetary Mixing Action for thoroughly mixed ingredients

        Planetary Mixing Action for thoroughly mixed ingredients

        Planetary Mixing Action allows the kneading, mixing and whisking tools to move in a unique backwards and forwards movement rather than just in a simple circle, reaching all corners of the bowl, and resulting in smooth, thoroughly mixed ingredients.

        4-l metal bowl for up to 1300 g of dough

        4-l metal bowl for up to 1300 g of dough

        Large, robust 4-l metal bowl can comfortably knead up to 1300 g of dough so you can make up to 4 12" pizzas or 2 loaves of bread in one go. The metal handle makes it easy to carry and pour, while the splash guard cover prevents splashing during use.

        7 speeds and pulse for maximum control

        7 speeds and pulse for maximum control

        Multiple speeds and pulse give maximum control for an unlimited variety of recipes.

        Metal kneading hook, whisk and beater, designed to perform

        Metal kneading hook, whisk and beater, designed to perform

        Metal kneading hook, beater and whisk are easy to lock into place with a simple twist. Specially designed kneading hook mimics kneading by hand to ensure smooth, lump-free dough.

        Unique open arm for full bowl access, easier to attach tools

        Unique open arm for full bowl access, easier to attach tools

        The open arm swings up in a practical position so you can easily attach and detach the bowl tools. It can be closed again with a simple one-handed push. The open arm also offers you full bowl access, a practical feature for checking consistency or adding ingredients.

        1.25-l blender jar with easy-to-clean detachable blade

        1.25-l blender jar with easy-to-clean detachable blade

        Based on world-class leading Philips blender technology, high-performing blender attachment with a 4-star blade blends fruit, purees vegetables and crushes ice effortlessly so you can enjoy smoothies, sauces, dips or baby food in minutes.

        1.5-l Food processor that slices, chops, shreds, granulates

        1.5-l Food processor that slices, chops, shreds, granulates

        Easy-to-attach food processor bowl with dedicated discs for slicing, chopping, shredding and granulating all manner of ingredients from vegetables to nuts to cheese.

        Easier to clean with rounded edges, covered hinge

        Easier to clean with rounded edges, covered hinge

        Designed with rounded edges and covered gaps for easy, smooth cleaning. Plus dishwasher-safe bowl and accessories.

        Citrus press for fresh juice in minutes

        Citrus press for fresh juice in minutes

        Handy citrus press attachment for fresh juice in minutes.

        Dishwasher-safe bowl and accessory parts

        Dishwasher-safe bowl and accessory parts

        Dishwasher-safe bowl and accessories.

        Quick-release suction feet to lift and move effortlessly

        Quick-release suction feet to lift and move effortlessly

        Specially designed quick-release suction feet so you can simply pull and lift effortlessly.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          900 W

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          7 + pulse

        • Accessories included

          4-l metal bowl
          Yes
          Citrus press
          Yes
          Metal kneading hook
          Yes
          1.2-l blender
          Yes
          1.5-l Food processor with discs
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White and yellow
          Housing material
          ABS
          Material bowl
          Stainless steel
          Material bowl tools
          Metal

